Pothole Patrol: Farmingdale residents say they're tired of dodging potholes

The largest auction of offshore wind sites in the nation's history is drawing strong interest from companies in an indication of the industry's potential. By Thursday afternoon, the second day of the auction by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, bids had exceeded $2.6 billion on six tracts of ocean floor off New York and New Jersey in an area known as the New York Bight.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO