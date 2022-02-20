ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Puzzling Places Gets Second Paid DLC On Quest And PSVR

uploadvr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePuzzling Places released its second variety pack “featuring cultural heritage objects from India, England, Nepal, and Poland.”. The stunning puzzle game is available on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR headsets with photogrammetry-based puzzles paired up with ambient audio that provides a one-of-a-kind experience piecing...

uploadvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Nintendo 3DS and Wii U online shops to close in 2023

Nintendo has announced that the online shopping components of the 3DS and Wii U will be closing in early 2023. This means that as of “late March 2023” Nintendo eShop purchases for downloadable games, free demos and more will not be available. Other services will be winding down...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Just Sent Its Fans Into A Mad Frenzy

Nintendo created a lot of good will with its recent Nintendo Direct showcase, which revealed a number of new additions to the Nintendo Switch shop and looks at several upcoming games, like "Mario Strikers: Battle League" and "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." Unfortunately, the company's latest decision has been met with severe backlash from fans. The frustration has been so great that it seems to have fully overshadowed the previous excitement generated by the Nintendo Direct.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzles#Psvr#Puzzle Game#Second Variety#Video Game#Puzzling Places#Unity#Sidequest#App Lab#Dlc
ClutchPoints

Assassin’s Creed Rumors – Valhalla DLC turned into full spin-off

Assassin’s Creed rumors state that a DLC in-development has been repurposed into a stand-alone spin-off game instead. In a Bloomberg report, an unnamed source said that an upcoming Assassin’s Creed stand-alone spin-off game started its development life as a DLC expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Instead, due to a variety of factors, development pivoted to make the game its own release instead.
VIDEO GAMES
MassLive.com

Play for pay: This company will pay you $1,000 to play PS5 for at least 20 hours and will give you a free console, applications open until Feb. 28

In a best of both worlds situation, one lucky gamer can score in on a highly coveted Sony PlayStation 5, play for hours on end, all while getting paid to do so. Ziply Fiber, a high-speed fiber internet company based in the Northwest, is currently offering applicants the chance to take a “Video Game-cation” and the company will pay you $1,000 to play a PS5 console, given to you for free, for at least 20 hours over a 48-hour period.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Until Dawn' Is Being Remade For PlayStation 5, Says Insider

Who’s ready for more potential remakes circulating around the rumour mill? I sure hope you are, because that’s what you’re getting. Apparently, we could be seeing a new, revamped version of Supermassive Games’ hit horror title, Until Dawn, soon. This news comes from prominent leaker AccNgt,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
India
Digital Trends

Check out Walmart for these PS5 game deals starting at $20 today

The PlayStation 5 is the hottest item in today’s gaming deals, and for those who already own the console, you should always be on the lookout for PS5 game deals. Retailers are offering different discounts for PS5 games with their PlayStation deals and video game deals, which will let you build up your gaming library for the next-generation platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Want the PS VR2 at launch? This could be your best chance

The PS VR 2 (widely known on the internet as PSVR2) is shrouded in mystery right now. Sony has teased exciting details on its new VR gaming headset, which is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 this year, including some impressive specs and an exciting new PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. But gamers have been left wondering what the new headset will look like, when it's due to launch and when they can pre-order one. You can find everything you need to know so far about the hardware in our guide to the PS VR2.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ adding 48 new classic courses as paid DLC

A new Nintendo Direct is always likely to get fans excited for what’s up and coming on the Switch platform, but few will have expected ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’, a game released in 2017 to be featured, let alone be getting new content. But that’s exactly what has happened, as Nintendo has announced 48 newly remade classic courses are coming to the game as paid DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Mario Kart 9 isn’t happening yet, but 8 is getting new DLC

Nintendo didn’t show a sequel to Mario Kart 8 during February’s Direct, but players will have no reason to put the game down any time soon. Instead of a sequel, Mario Kart 8 will be getting 48 new courses as paid DLC. Called the Booster Course Pass, the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Former Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited Time

A popular and former Xbox 360 exclusive is free for a limited time on Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and if you still have one, on Xbox 360 too. What's the catch? Well, the offer is limited to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, however, the free game isn't through Games With Gold. It's unclear why the game has been made free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, and we don't know how long it's free for, but at the moment of publishing, all subscribers can download it free of charge and play it as much or as little as they want as long as they maintain an active subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Nintendo receives backlash from fans over ending eShop purchases

Nintendo is facing a backlash from fans over its plan to end purchases on older generation Wii U and 3DS systems in March 2023. It means that consumers will no longer be able to buy hundreds of Nintendo's games from the past. Instead, gamers will have access to a smaller...
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tactics RPG Battle Brothers gets a free DLC with dissection and praying

Of Flesh and Faith is coming to Battle Brothers next month, a free DLC that'll add two new origins and a suite of events and equipment to suit both. "These two origins – the Oathtakers and the Anatomists – will be the most detailed origins in the game to date," say Overhype Studios. "They both come with unique mechanics, new equipment, new character backgrounds, their very own story events, and even a custom-tailored banner each."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

9 Reasons to Buy the Xbox Series S Over the Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series S might not be as powerful as its big sibling, the Xbox Series X, but that doesn't mean you should discount the device. In fact, in some ways, the Series S is a preferable console to choose. Here's why you might want to consider a Series S...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy