The much-anticipated debut of former NBA MVP James Harden with the Philadelphia 76ers will happen Friday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Harden, 32, was traded to Philadelphia two weeks ago in a blockbuster deal that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and a pair of first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets. But Harden hasn't yet played for the 76ers as he rehabbed a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for what turned out to be his final three games on the Nets roster.

