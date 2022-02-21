ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Collects win over Edmonton

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kahkonen stopped 30 of 33 shots in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Oilers. Kahkonen was spotted a four-goal lead before he...

www.cbssports.com

iheart.com

Perry Scores 400th Goal In Lightning 5-3 Win Over Edmonton

Corey Perry scored his 400th NHL goal & Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the visiting Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena. Perry reached the milestone when he deflected a Mikhail Sergachev shot on the power play at 15:24 of the 2nd...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Will weather impact Lightning’s Stadium Series game?

NASHVILLE — The Lightning’s outdoor game Saturday night in Nashville could include some weather obstacles. The forecast for the team’s Stadium Series game at Nissan Stadium is currently calling for temperatures in the high-30s to low-40s at puck drop (7:30 p.m. EST), but there’s a likelihood for precipitation that will increase as the game between the Lightning and Predators progresses.
NHL
Yardbarker

McKenna’s Matchup of the Day: Feb. 24 – Kaapo Kahonen vs. Petr Mrazek

Former NHL netminder Mike McKenna provides his Daily Faceoff Starting Goalie Matchup of the Day for Thurs. Feb. 24, 2022:. Two goaltenders that are battling for crease time will go head to head tonight in Toronto when the Maple Leafs host the Minnesota Wild. Kaapo Kahkonen is set to make...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Likely to play Thursday

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello missed Tuesday's game versus the Senators due to the injury, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Fantasy managers will want to double-check on Zuccarello's status ahead of Thursday's contest. If he is able to return, he'll likely play on the top line with power-play time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

