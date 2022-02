Art Briles, who left his job as head coach at Baylor in disgrace, has been hired as the offensive coordinator at Grambling State, multiple outlets reported Thursday. 247Sports said a Grambling spokesperson confirmed the hiring of Briles but added the school would not be issuing an official statement. Instead, "a local TV station did an exclusive interview and we are allowing for them to tell that story," the spokesperson said, per 247Sports.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO