DACULA — Dacula's girls basketball team got the look it wanted and the second chance it needed. Trailing by a point with 16.8 seconds left against No. 4 seed Pope, the top-seeded Falcons put the ball in the hands of senior Lazaria Spearman. Spearman, who finished the night with 18 points, took a contested 3-pointer from the left side of the arc. The ball soared through the air, rolled around the rim, deflected off a flurry of fingertips and landed in the hands of Dacula junior Emily Digby.

DACULA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO