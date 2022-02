Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bron Studios has snapped up the rights to the newly released novel by JJ Bola, The Selfless Act of Breathing, to develop into a feature-length film. Playwright Keenan Scott II (Broadway’s Thoughts of a Colored Man) will adapt for the screen. The Selfless Act of Breathing follows Michael Kabongo, a British-Congolese teacher living in London on the cusp of two identities. On paper, he seems to have it all: He’s beloved by his students, popular with his coworkers, and the pride and joy of a mother who emigrated from the Congo to the UK in search...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO