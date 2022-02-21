ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Vedder’s ‘Earthling’ Offers a Jumble of Perfect Road Trip Tunes

By Sofia Torres
BC Heights
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Vedder’s fourth solo album Earthling offers innovative rock songs with introspective lyrics. Vedder, the lead singer and guitarist of Pearl Jam, proves once again that he is not afraid to explore his individuality through music. His new album, which came out on Feb. 11, includes 13 songs and surprising collaborations...

Middletown Press

Eddie Vedder’s Star-Studded ‘Earthling’ Is a Reminder of His Individuality

Eddie Vedder has always seemed like a singer inextricably bound to his band. Since the beginnings of Pearl Jam, he has flexed his warm baritone with an intensity or a sensitivity that perfectly matched his fellow musicians’ loose fury and anxious jamming; Vedder’s voice depends on Pearl Jam’s music, and their songs demand his voice. Whenever he has ventured into the wilds of a solo career, he has done so in the least Pearl Jam-y ways possible, whether it was the folkie mandolin musings of “Rise” or the beach-fire serenades of Ukulele Songs. No matter how sparse a song sounded, Vedder’s voice resounded in ways that recalled Pearl Jam. You could tell he was doing his best to tiptoe around the loud rock that defines his main gig.
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
Eddie Vedder, 'Earthling': Album Review

From the start, when Eddie Vedder joined Pearl Jam in 1990 and catapulted them above the late-'80s/early-'90s meathead-rock fray, he was a super-charismatic frontman with few peers. Three decades later, thanks to his magnetic presence and sharp instincts, they’re one of the last bands from the era still standing.
MUSIC
Eddie Vedder delivers old-time alt-rock with newfound fervor and Earthlings

In the 30-plus years that Eddie Vedder has been a part of the rock music pantheon, he’s played a full cast of characters on stage. There’s been the unhinged banshee that made early Lollapalooza appearances look like stunt double tryouts; the eager Cubs fan who got to live out his field of dreams headlining Wrigley Field; and the emotional wild card that flipped the script on “MTV Unplugged.” Yet, on Wednesday night at the Auditorium Theatre — the first of two nights in a short run of solo shows — Vedder was simply a singer-songwriter in his element.
CHICAGO, IL
Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
Eddie Vedder finally embraces rock stardom on third solo album Earthling

For a moment back there it looked like we’d lost Eddie Vedder to the ukulele. The Pearl Jam singer began learning to play this most divisive of stringed instruments sometime in the mid-90s, initially as a joke. By the time of his 2011 solo album, Ukulele Songs, things had become serious. One of the most distinctive voices in rock had become the grunge George Formby.
MUSIC
Solo album showcases Eddie Vedder's influences — and his daughters, too

Eddie Vedder, "Earthling" (Republic) On his first solo album since 2011's "Ukulele Songs," the Pearl Jam singer sounds mostly happy and content at age 57. He is understandably delighted to work with such esteemed musical guests as Ringo Starr, Stevie Wonder and Elton John. Wonder's exuberant harmonica solo on the...
MUSIC
Eddie Vedder Tops Billboard's Album Sales Chart With 'Earthling'

There's reason to celebrate for Eddie Vedder. The Pearl Jam frontman's new solo album, Earthling, has debuted atop the Billboard Album Sales chart. In fact, Vedder lays claim to the top spot on the Current Albums Sales chart, the Album Sales chart and the Rock Albums chart. Elsewhere, it has also topped the Alternative Album Sales chart (per MRC data), is No. 1 on the Canadian Top Current Albums Chart, Top Canadian Albums Sales, Alternative Album, Current Digital Albums and the LP Vinyl Albums charts.
MUSIC
