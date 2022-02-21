ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Billions Recap: Pyramid of Success

By Sarene Leeds
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know I’ve praised Billions for becoming more of an ensemble drama this season, but “Rock of Eye” is a good example of the growing pains that come with this kind of decision. Now that we’re finally expanding the storylines featuring Kate Sacker, Taylor Mason, and Wendy Rhoades, and keeping Chuck...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Billions recap: Chuck's world starts falling apart

Billions has had its fair share of dramatic shifts across its five-plus seasons. There's been plenty of backstabbing and broken deals, that's kind of the show's M.O. But I'd argue that this week's episode contains one of the more intriguing shifts in character dynamics that we've seen in a while. Kate Sacker (Condola Rashad), the longtime mentee of Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and, quite frankly, one of the show's most underutilized characters, ends up leaving Chuck's tutelage for a job with Mike Prince (Corey Stoll). So how does that happen? How does Chuck lose one of his biggest, most trusted allies?
TV SERIES
Vulture

This Is Us Recap: In Her Own Time

Closure, here! Get your closure! We may only be six episodes in, but the This Is Us series finale is nigh, and people are lining up for a healthy helping of closure. This week, it’s mainly Beth. She’s only a Pearson by marriage, so she isn’t devastatingly damaged by emotional trauma like some of her other cohorts, but she isn’t completely free from emotional trauma either. Could you imagine? A character on this show who has zero emotional scars? It would be a very “You can’t sit with us!” sort of situation. Anyway, as well adjusted as Beth seems compared to most people in her immediate orbit, this episode is all about finally moving past things that happened to her when she was 17. That’s some trauma right there, folks!
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Billions Season 6 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Billions’ season 6 episode 5, titled ‘Rock of Eye,’ Chuck (Paul Giamatti) finds a new way to put a stop to Mike Prince’s (Corey Stoll) Olympic plans. This leads the billionaire hedge fund tycoon to re-evaluate his standing with his family. Evaluations also happen at Michael Prince Capital, prompting the employees to collaborate and compete with each other.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Lindsey Pearlman, The Ms. Pat Show and Chicago Justice Actress, Found Dead at 43

The Ms. Pat Show and Chicago Justice actress Lindsey Pearlman has been found dead at 43, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. She had been reported missing by family and friends earlier in the week. “The police found Lindsey,” Pearlman’s husband, Vance Smith, wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “She’s gone. I’m broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to [say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.” Her cause of death will be determined by the coroner.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Vulture

Hey! Arthur’s Final Episode Airs Tonight

After over 250 episodes and movie specials, everyone’s favorite aardvark Arthur is coming to an end on PBS tonight with four very special episodes. In a flashforward 25 years later, the finale will take a look at the kids of Elwood City as grown-ups and give a glimpse into their futures, according to a press release by PBS. Arthur is the longest-running children’s animated series based on the best-selling books by Marc Brown. The series broke many boundaries in children’s television. The show discussed topics like racism, gay marriage, autism, and Alzheimer’s during its many years on PBS. Arthur’s quick-witted humor and self-awareness also inspired many memes, with many going viral on Tik Tok and Twitter. Despite the final episodes airing tonight, Arthur will live on in podcasts and digital shorts produced by PBS.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

This Astrology TikToker's Zodiac Sign Pyramid Videos Are Brutally Funny

For fans of Lifetime's "Dance Moms," a classic tenet of every episode is forever seared into our memories: pyramid. Something as seemingly innocuous as an arrangement of white paper covering each dancer's headshot — and the blatant favoritism used to organize it — induced anxiety, tears, and more than a few heated arguments among the cast and viewers alike. While the show ended in 2019, pyramid has seen new life on TikTok. Creators have flooded the app with "Dance Moms" pyramid memes and parodies, ranking everything from beauty products to TV show characters to exes and slinging roasts more brutal than Abby Lee Miller's worst. Among them is 22-year-old astrologer Myah Seay (@aresmontgomery on TikTok), whose zodiac sign pyramid videos have recently drawn in hundreds of thousands of views.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Vulture

The Martin Cast Is Reuniting for a 30th Anniversary Special on BET+

As Sheneneh would say … oh my goodness. We’re getting a Martin reunion special to mark the 30th anniversary of the ’90s Fox sitcom. Cast members Martin Lawrence (Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pamela), and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole) will all appear. That’s almost all of the main cast — unfortunately, Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy, died in 2016. Comedian Affion Crockett will host the reunion, which is set to tape on February 20 and air on BET+ later this year. According to a release, the reunion will explore the origin, evolution, and impact of Martin. This does leave us wondering if Campbell and Lawrence will address the show’s final season, which Campbell’s character Gina was mostly missing from. (Campbell filed a sexual-harassment lawsuit against Lawrence and the Martin producers that year, though the two have since publicly reconciled.) Meanwhile, according to BET, some surprise guests will also feature in the reunion. Across the show’s run from 1992-1997, there are plenty of characters to choose from. We’re personally hoping Bruh-Man from the fifth floor can climb down a fire escape and join.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Sakina Jaffrey
Person
Taylor Mason
Person
Erin Brockovich
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Gilded Age Recap: Mother Knows Best

Did you know that a Gilded Age silk-stocking once had a dinner with a pool of swans in the middle of the table? That’s the bar for this show. I’m looking for table swans. The Russells are prominent this week as Bertha forces her way into the Four Hundred. I love that they’re focusing on fewer storylines so you get to know the characters more deeply. Good job, show. We begin with Gladys Russell trying to sneak out with the help of a maid. Gladys really keeps endangering the jobs of servants with her selfish goals. Last week it was her governess, and now this! Fortunately, Bertha catches Gladys before she escapes, so the maid is not punished as an accessory to Gladys’s crime.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Severance Recap: Endless Toil

“Don’t live to work. Work to live.” That’s the haunting slogan printed on the packaging for Lumon’s patented Severance™ chip. We see the cutesy phrase as a masked tech pops open the container and casually inserts the chip into Helly’s brain, much like someone might pop a new contact in their eye or inject oneself with a daily dose of insulin. While it’s pretty gross to watch someone drill into Helly’s skull, it’s even eerier to realize how streamlined, commercial, and routine this whole process is.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pyramid#Rock Of Eye#Mpc
Vulture

Sony Is Giving Us a New Tom Hanks Movie for Christmas

You can plan on having a happy Hanksmas this year. Per Variety, Sony Pictures has announced a December 25 release date for Tom Hanks’s film A Man Called Otto, which it bought for $60 million in a record-setting deal at the virtual European Film Market. A Man Called Otto is an American remake of the Oscar-nominated Swedish comedy movie based on Fredrik Backman’s best-selling novel A Man Called Ove. The titular character’s name was changed for the movie’s U.S. setting, so Hanks will star as Otto, a grumpy and strict widower who has firm rules for the rest of his neighborhood. Just when he’s feeling ready to give up on life, Otto forms a new, transformative friendship with his neighbors, which … sounds about right for a Christmas Day release. As Deadline previously reported, Hanks will be joined in the cast by Mariana Treviño (Perfect Strangers), Rachel Keller (Legion), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven). Marc Forster will direct, while David Magee will adapt the screenplay. Production on A Man Called Otto is scheduled to begin this month in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. If you’re anxious for more from Hanks, you can look forward to seeing him in the Elvis biopic this spring. If that’s still not enough, there’s always his truly one-of-a-kind creation … Chet Hanks.
MOVIES
Vulture

In Defense of ‘Scriberia’

Uh-oh — Vulture has entered our Tudum phase. No sooner had we finished covering And Just Like That …, a show in which we were an unseen supporting player, then along came Inventing Anna, a show set in a fake version of our old office, where the walls are redder, the views better, and the senior editors more villainous (and also straighter).
TV SERIES
Vulture

Euphoria Recap: Bad Art Friend

You asked, begged, and relentlessly pleaded for a Lexi episode — and Euphoria certainly delivered. The curtains rise for her much-hyped play, and “The Theater and It’s Double” cuts between the stage and her backstory. Lexi is, as we come to learn, the Bad Art Friend: Inspired by her childhood on the sidelines, her play about a fractured group of friends is an autobiographical patchwork of perfectly recreated memories, observations, and dream sequences that strike a nerve with just about everyone. For a high-school play, it’s both expectedly clumsy and unbelievably extravagant. (Revolving stages! Multiple dance numbers!) Complete with Lexi’s meandering narration that darts from thought to thought, the play is as frenetic and overly ambitious as, well, a Euphoria episode. But the formal experimentation has its purpose in enriching Lexi’s character in contrast to the show’s typical indulgences. It’s also just extremely fun to watch.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

We can’t even count how many times we’ve thought, “Oh, this is how General Hospital is writing off Peter August,” only to be proven wrong. But at last, it appears that the indestructible villain’s reign of terror really is over, what with having died with his mom-turned-aunt Anna by his side.
TV SERIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Vulture

What to Watch and Stream Over the Long Weekend

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Kimi; Severance Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Amazon Prime Studios, Warner Bros. and Apple TV+. Presidents’ Day weekend is like the hangover of holidays. All the fun already happened in December and January. Presidents’ Day isn’t even the main holiday of February! Still, you might have a long weekend because of it, so it’s as good a time as ever to chill out and cure that holiday hangover with a nice three-day weekend of watching, streaming, and catch-up.
MOVIES
Vulture

Power Book IV: Force Recap: Money Don’t Have No Conscience

Can you think of any other game besides the drug game where two people almost kill each other and then agree to work together? Yeah, me neither. After finding Lilian’s hidden product, Tommy concocts a plan to make him and his former runner money. Throughout the episode, Lilian fulfills the role of the quiet sidekick, but based on the way she attacked Tommy, it’s clear she knows how to get busy when necessary. She refuses to tell Tommy where the drugs came from. Y’all know what that means — this will be important at some point later in the season.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy