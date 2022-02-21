Community rallies around Special Olympics athletes after bike trailer stolen before competition

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Chaos broke out in the streets of Sherman Friday night and Sherman police said up to more than a dozen people were involved. Many neighbors still can’t believe it. “Reporter: You saw the fight ... what was your reaction when you saw it?”. “What the...
SAN ANGELO, TX – People from around the community are pulling together to show love and support for the family of the woman killed in Sunday's fatal crash. As previously reported, on Feb. 20, Mandy Lowry, 45, of San Angelo, was killed after a crash resulted in her truck being sunk in Lake Nasworthy. For the original article see: San Angelo Woman Dies When Pickup Plunges Into Lake Nasworthy.
A Twin Cities entrepreneur has found his food trailer after it was stolen last week. Mackenson Charles created a Go Fund Me earlier this week after his food truck was stolen from outside of his home in Hopkins on Feb. 3. Charles said he had "waited more than 15 years"...
The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is joining forces with 79 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations throughout Virginiafor its 12th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign. During March, customers can make a donation at any Jersey Mike’s restaurant to help more than 50 local Team Virginia athletes and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, held June 5 to 12, in Orlando. Athletes will compete in 19 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, basketball, flag football and many more.
For the second consecutive year, Special Olympics Georgia’s annual Polar Plunge fundraiser was a runaway success, raising more than $200,000 for special needs athletes in the state. For a fee, some 300 high-minded Georgians, many of them law enforcement — a number of departments and agencies are longtime supporters...
Hearing the front door open unexpectedly around midnight and looking up to find a stranger standing in the entryway is a nightmare no one ever wants to experience. But for one Wichita Falls woman, that nightmare quickly became a reality late Sunday night.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Special Olympics Texas is seeking volunteers to help host it’s annual Healthy Athletes Clinic. The clinic will take place on Saturday Feb. 26, at Advo Companies, Inc. from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be offering free health screenings and follow up...
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Rocklin community is coming together to help a boy who was left with a devastating injury after being struck in the face while pitching during a baseball game. “I don’t like seeing the hurt on his face,” said Wayde South’s mom, Jennifer South. “He’s really depressed right now. He felt […]
Comments / 0