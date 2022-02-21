Community rallies around Special Olympics athletes after bike trailer stolen before competition

SAN ANGELO, TX – People from around the community are pulling together to show love and support for the family of the woman killed in Sunday's fatal crash. As previously reported, on Feb. 20, Mandy Lowry, 45, of San Angelo, was killed after a crash resulted in her truck being sunk in Lake Nasworthy. For the original article see: San Angelo Woman Dies When Pickup Plunges Into Lake Nasworthy.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO