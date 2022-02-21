Ricardo Allen: Announces retirement

Head coach Peter Laviolette is "hoping" Oshie (upper body) will be good for Thursday's showdown against the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has not played since Jan. 15, but worked on the third line -- as well as the top power-play unit -- during Thursday's morning skate which is a strong indicator that he is expected back in the lineup soon. The 35-year-old remains on the injured list and his availability for Thursday has not been finalized, but all signs indicate Oshie will be back in fairly short order, so fantasy managers should begin preparing for his return.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO