Mother killed on Highway 59 after getting out of vehicle to check on kids following minor crash

A mother was killed when she got out of her car following what police call a minor hit-and-run crash in Kingwood.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of Highway 59, just north of Kingwood Drive.

According to police, as the woman was driving a red sedan with her children inside, another car rear-ended their vehicle and took off.

The woman stopped in a lane after the crash and stepped out of her vehicle to check on her children in the back. That's when she was hit by the driver of a truck who was trying to avoid hitting her car, said Sgt. Greg Clark with the Houston Police Department.

That driver stopped, and authorities said they did not find signs of intoxication. No charges are expected.

A third crash happened behind that one when a red truck rear-ended her sedan, causing the mother to be thrown, police said.

She was found dead at the scene.

Police urge drivers to pull over to the shoulder if they can after a crash.

"Very critical. That's why we always talk about steer it and clear it. If you can steer it, you can clear it," said Clark. "It's so much safer to get off the road and get on the shoulder."