ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

'Like a gut punch': Bubba Wallace crushed after finishing second at Daytona 500 again

By Michelle R. Martinelli, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bubba Wallace was devastatingly close, painfully close.

And he felt the agony of defeat immediately, finishing the Daytona 500 on Sunday as the runner-up for the second time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Wallace missed out on what could have been his second consecutive superspeedway victory by just 0.036 seconds behind Cup rookie Austin Cindric in the 2022 season opener. It was the third-smallest margin of victory in Daytona 500 history, but in the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota’s driver’s eyes, it’s first or failure .

“Damn, I wanted to win that one,” said Wallace, who’s at the beginning of his fifth full-time Cup season and second with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s team.

After parking his car on pit road with Cindric and the No. 2 Team Penske Ford team celebrating in the background, Wallace climbed halfway out of his car and sat in the opening of the driver’s seat window, taking a moment to himself. His heartbroken emotions seemed to be building inside, as he held back welling tears in his eyes.

Speaking to the media afterward, he reiterated his dejected feelings.

“Going down the back, (I was like), ‘Alright, pal, it can either end really bad or end really good,” Wallace said he thought to himself on the last lap in overtime. “‘This could hurt or the victory could be sweet.’ I think I’d rather get wrecked out than finish second.”

He was running among the top-5 drivers during that final trip around the 2.5-mile track. By the time he exited Turn 4 for a one last push to the finish line, he was up to third.

“We were gonna turn and burn right there,” Wallace’s crew chief, Bootie Barker, said about the No. 23 team’s approach to the two-lap shootout to close the race. “All out, take ‘em out, whatever you’ve gotta do.”

And when Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney went to make a move on his teammate Cindric, who was leading the race, Wallace had an opportunity on the inside of the track. Cindric moved to the outside to throw a block on Blaney, but with an open lane on the inside, Wallace just couldn’t get there.

MORE NASCAR:

“I felt like I had a really good chance to lose it, and to lose it means you've got a shot to win it,” Cindric said.

“You talk about Brad (Keselowski), Ryan, Bubba — a lot of the guys that I was having to fend off there at the end of the race are guys that have been in the sport for a while and have paid their dues and put themselves in position every time at these types of races.”

And this is the second time Wallace has been in this specific situation, finishing second to Austin Dillon in the 2018 Daytona 500 . But he said this one came with “a total different emotion.”

Wallace was a Cup rookie four years ago and said he “didn’t know what (he) was doing” back then running up toward the front. This time around, he “really thought we had it.”

“I didn’t have a fighting chance in the first time in 2018,” Wallace said. “This one, being that close, it’s just like a gut punch. So going from all the confidence in the world to literally having it ripped out from underneath you is a really (expletive) feeling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46E26b_0eKM6Ydi00
Bubba Wallace finished second in the 2022 Daytona 500 in one of the closest finishes in the race's history. Mike Dinovo, USA TODAY Sports

Wallace being in contention at the end was far from a surprise. He now has four top-5 finishes at Daytona and was again the runner-up in August in 400-mile regular-season finale before earning his first career Cup victory at Talladega Superspeedway in October.

“He definitely has a knack for (superspeedway races),” Barker said, noting it's instinctual and not something you can teach racers. “You gotta have good stuff, but Bubba’s exceptional at these places.”

23XI Racing director of competition Mike Wheeler praised Wallace’s confidence and aggressiveness in the final laps not taking his foot off the gas. But second place, even one by 0.036 seconds, still isn’t a win, and it stings, Barker said.

Wallace caught his first glimpse of the finish on the big screen while on pit road and couldn’t help but look as it replayed.

“Ooooh, I don't want to see that,” he said. “That sucks! God! That sucks!”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Like a gut punch': Bubba Wallace crushed after finishing second at Daytona 500 again

Comments / 13

Rachel Hill
3d ago

Maybe he should call himself white instead of black but then his fan base would leave him. He should have left the race card alone and he could have earned respect for his ability to drive. You teach people how to use and disrespect each other and it will come back to you.

Reply
7
Malibu Man
3d ago

🇺🇸😯🤔👀 So l assume it’s the White peoples fault ???? To Bad, so Glad for wanna “B” cry baby 😳🥺🤔👍😯💵👀💵👀💵👀💵🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
3
Related
Distractify

Ryan Newman Got Divorced in 2020, but Is the NASCAR Driver Dating Anyone?

For more than a decade, Ryan Newman has been a fixture on the NASCAR circuit. Just recently, though, the driver announced that he would be stepping away from the 2022 season to focus on more grassroots racing. This announcement came after Ryan lost his ride with RFK Racing at the end of the 2021 season. Now, as Ryan turns 44, many are also wondering about the state of his marriage.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Inside Bubba Wallace noose drama as FBI agent insists it was NOT a hoax and NASCAR driver ‘didn’t plant rope’

THE noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage before a NASCAR race in 2020 was real and not a "hoax" concocted by the star, an FBI agent who investigated the incident says. Speaking in the forthcoming documentary series RACE: Bubba Wallace, FBI Agent Stanley Ruffin dispelled any speculation that the rope - which resembled a hangman's noose - was planted by Wallace or a member of his team.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Regan Smith
Person
Bootie Barker
FanSided

NASCAR: Who is replacing Tony Stewart in the booth?

Tony Stewart was in the Fox NASCAR booth for the Busch Clash and the Daytona 500. With the third seat in the booth set to see multiple drivers in 2022, who is next?. Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon stepped away from the Fox NASCAR booth following the 2021 season, his sixth season in the booth alongside lead announcer Mike Joy.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott deal leaves one seat open for 2023

With Chase Elliott now under contract through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, Hendrick Motorsports have just one more driver to sign for next year. Chase Elliott had been under contract with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season since June 2017. So with Elliott technically entering the...
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Clint Bowyer Fires Back at Criticism Over His Appearance on Daytona 500 TV Broadcast

When you’re a celebrity, or even just have a following on social media, criticism comes with the territory. Sometimes, that criticism is valid. Fans point out a mistake, you learn from it and grow as a person. Other times, however, it’s downright silly, and you receive criticism simply because someone who follows you is bored. After an appearance on the Daytona 500 broadcast, NASCAR driver and commentator, Clint Bowyer, received the latter form of criticism – but refused to take it lying down.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Nascar Cup Series#Superspeedway#Nascaronfox
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Racing News

Brad Keselowski on defense, accused of wrecking NASCAR field

NASCAR driver says Keselowski was attempting to, “Wreck the field”. Brad Keselowski caused more than one multi-car crash in the Daytona 500. The post-race comments from the opening points race for the NASCAR Cup Series shows frustration. Hear from the NASCAR drivers on the Keselowski crashes below. Crash 1.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: February 2022 (Daytona 500)

Daytona 500 penalties announced; Six suspended for multiple races. On Sunday, NASCAR concluded their biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500. The race opened up the regular season for the NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from the Daytona 500 week below. In Thursday’s Duel races, RFK...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt Open up About Their 'Generational' New Project (Exclusive)

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt have joined forces for a new project. In January, the couple announced they have launched a new vodka called High Rock with the held of Sugatlands Distilling Co. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Dale and Amy, who are working together professionally for the first time. Dale said they have been looking to work together, and it looks like High Rock is the perfect fit.
SPORTS
fordauthority.com

Austin Cindric Takes No. 2 Ford Mustang To Victory At 2022 Daytona 500

Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Next Gen Ford Mustang for Penske Racing, took home the trophy at the 2022 Daytona 500 in only his first full-time Cup Series start. On Sunday, February 20th, 2022, the field took the green flag at Daytona International Speedway for the 64th running of the Daytona 500. Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Chevy Camaro showed the way for the first few laps, but Brad Keselowski in the No. 6 Ford Mustang quickly took control.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

NASCAR issues penalties for Daytona 500 wheel failures

Both the No. 31 Kaulig Racing and The No. 50 The Money Team Racing entries have been issued penalties after wheel-related failures during the Daytona 500. In the case of TMTR's Kaz Grala, the car completely lost a wheel which then bounced across the track and forced several drivers to take evasive maneuvers.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric joins exclusive group with Daytona 500 win

Austin Cindric joined an exclusive group of drivers by winning both a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and this past Sunday’s Daytona 500. Austin Cindric grabbed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series victory on the sport’s biggest stage, winning the Daytona 500 by a 0.036-second margin over Bubba Wallace on Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

396K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy