ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Disney Genie+ No Longer Available for Pre-Purchase for Single-Day Tickets, Anna & Elsa Return to Royal Sommerhus, More Fab 50 Interactive Elements Installed at EPCOT, and More: Daily Recap (2/20/22)

By Spencer Lloyd
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Disney World Just Closed One of Magic Kingdom's Most Popular Rides

The time between the holidays and the start of spring breaks has always been a prime opportunity for Disney Parks to get work done on their various rides, especially those attractions that have been around for a number of years. Disney's most iconic rides have been in operation for decades, and they could also use a little refurbishment and maintenance from time to time, to help ensure everything continues to run smoothly for years to come. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise when a popular ride at Disneyland or Walt Disney World shuts down for a few days during the month of February.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Big Problem

Long weekends have traditionally been very popular times for Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Florida theme parks. People have an extra day and that makes Disney World an attractive destination, not just for travelers but also for locals who hold annual passes. Add in that some...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Drunk Guests Strip & Brawl at Disney Springs Before Slipping in Vomit, Splash Mountain Fails to Open Until An Hour Before Close, Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade Debuts, and More: Daily Recap (2/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, February 11, 2022.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
CinemaBlend

Sorry To All Those Epcot Fans Who Waited 7 Hours For A Popcorn Bucket, As Disney World Is Bringing ’Em Back

It was just a few weeks ago when a popcorn bucket was so popular that it was getting covered by CNN and mocked by Universal. While limited edition merchandise at Disney Parks is always popular, a popcorn bucket shaped like Figment, the unofficial mascot of Epcot and purple dragon beloved by millions, led to lines at the park reported to be as much as seven hours long, but if you didn’t get one and still want one, there's good news, because the buckets are back, and there’s a lot of them.
LIFESTYLE
CMT

Pics: Reba McEntire’s Son Has Fairytale Wedding at Walt Disney World

Reba McEntire was mother-of-the-groom over Valentine’s Day weekend when her son Shelby Blackstock married esthetician Marissa Branch in Orlando, Fla., at Walt Disney World. Branch refers to herself as a “licensed skincare snob” and “self-proclaimed Disney Princess” on her Instagram page. And Blackstock proposed to her at Epcot about one year ago, so the location is meaningful to them.
ORLANDO, FL
DesignerzCentral

Chip And Gaines Allegedly Scrambling To Salvage Their Brand After Disastrous Renovation Led To Show’s Cancellation Rumor

Are Chip and Joanna Gaines done for? One report says some shoddy construction could bring down their entire empire. Gossip Cop investigates. The Magnolia Network is apparently scrambling after its series Home Work became an embarrassment. The home renovation show overseen by Andy and Candis Meredith immediately saw a lawsuit from one of its patrons over $85,000 in work that was never completed. The network promptly canceled the series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Dream#Disney Springs#Anna Elsa#Royal Sommerhus#Daily Recap#Walt Disney World Epcot#Walt Disney World News#The Mickey Minnie#Spanish#Resort#The Vault Collection#Duffy Friends#Disney
Robb Report

This $30 Yard Sale Find Is Actually a Dürer Drawing Worth Over $10 Million

Studying the art at the next yard sale you end up at could pay off—big time. A drawing purchased at a yard sale in 2017 looks to be the work German artist Albrecht Dürer, reports CNN. Although its anonymous owner spent just $30 for the ink drawing, experts believe it could be worth as much as $10 million. Dürer was a German painter, printmaker and theorist who lived from 1471 until 1528. Best known for his observational style, which can be seen in works like “Young Hare” (1502), he is considered perhaps the best German artist of his time and one of...
VISUAL ART
Vulture

Disney Wants You to Live (and Die?) in Its New Master-Planned Desert Community

Little town, it’s a quiet village. Every day like the one before. Little town, full of little people, waking up …. “The Walt Disney Company today announced plans to introduce Storyliving by Disney, vibrant new neighborhoods that are infused with the Company’s special brand of magic. These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives.”
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
Place
Tokyo, JP
TheStreet

Walt Disney Expects a Major Price Hike By 2023

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report regularly raises prices at its theme parks. Even in a year where the pandemic made visiting Disney World or Disneyland difficult, the company had no qualms, for example, when it came to increasing the price of annual passes at its Florida parks while modifying the annual pass program (after dropping it altogether) in California.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Universal Makes a Huge Change. Is it a Big Blow to Disney?

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Disney World and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report Universal Studios both compete for people looking to make a Florida theme park trip. Disney has four theme parks, two water parks, and a major shopping area while Universal has two theme parks, a water park, a shopping area, and a third major theme park under construction.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back a Pandemic-Canceled Guest Favorite

The Covid pandemic made a lot of things that people really enjoy impossible because of the inability to social distance. Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Disney World found ways around many of the restrictions that the virus forced upon us. Plexiglass barriers got added to rides...
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Theme Park in the USA

The theme park business was decimated in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney laid off 32,000 people in its theme part business. Prior to the spread of the virus, Disneyland got 18 million visitors a year. Disney World’s figure is closer to 50 million. At least one American city is virtually built around […]
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy