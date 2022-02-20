ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sugary drinks driving obesity epidemic

Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve probably heard that the United States has one of the highest obesity rates in the world. Estimates put 42 percent of Americans in the obese category. The World Health Organization defines obesity as a body mass index of 30 or higher. Several factors contribute to the problem,...

www.timesrepublican.com

WKRG

The Doctor Is In: Pediatric Obesity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Tyler McDonald from USA Health Center joined WKRG News 5 to talk about pediatric obesity and how it relates to bone health. Dr. McDonald answered some questions we asked about the topic. Talk to us a little bit about why obesity in children is...
ALABAMA STATE
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

Adult ADHD: A 21st century epidemic?

The United Kingdom is experiencing dramatic increases in requests for diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults. But what is ADHD, and why is it suddenly becoming something the general public and medical professionals need to be aware of? In this feature, Dr. James Brown and Dr. Alex Conner provide some context.
MENTAL HEALTH
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Women dying of ovarian cancer because GPs fail to spot symptoms

Women who have ovarian cancer are being failed by GPs who overlook symptoms of the disease, campaigners have warned.The warning comes after a study by charity Target Ovarian Cancer discovered women are often oblivious to key symptoms of the disease.Researchers who polled 1,000 women living in the UK discovered four in five women have no idea bloating is a symptom of ovarian cancer.Around seven in 10 women do not know abdominal pain is a symptom and 97 per cent were unaware feeling full was is a sign of the disease. Some 99 per cent of those polled did not know...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, with Crohn's disease who is allergic to ALL food and survives on baby formula could face starvation after FDA recalls only brand he uses due to possible deadly bacterial infections

A 16-year-old boy with Crohn's disease is facing starvation because the brand which makes the baby formula he survives on is recalling the product. Will Rowan, from Vienna, Virginia, only eats EleCare Jr powdered infant formula because of his extreme deadly food allergies. His mother Claire says that her son...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New insights into hypothalamic obesity

Hypothalamic obesity (HO), a refractory form of obesity, results when suprasellar tumors lead energy intake to overtake energy expenditure. GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP1RA) therapy—a common Type 2 diabetes treatment—is associated with lowering eating compulsion and raising energy expenditure, and a previous study suggests that it may improve or stabilize HO.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Voices: Refusing to isolate with Covid will kill people – it is the new drink-driving

“Isolation is there to avoid someone who’s infectious infecting someone else. I actually see it as a public health protection in the same way as we have smoking laws against indoor smoking and laws against driving when you’re under the influence.”So said Edinburgh University professor Devi Sridhar, who has become one of TV’s go-to public health experts during the pandemic. Sridhar was talking about the government’s plans to remove the requirement in England to isolate when you are infected with Covid.The problem with this, as Sridhar pointed out, is that it gives a licence to infected people to ride...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

The hidden epidemic

Two years ago, the CDC made a disturbing prediction: Without radical change to antibiotic use practices, drug-resistant pathogens, which at that point were estimated to cause 700,000 deaths globally every year, could kill 10 million people per year by 2050. A recent report published in The Lancet, however, found that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

