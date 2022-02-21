Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

Lawmakers in both parties wasted no time on Thursday pressing President Biden to impose tougher sanctions on Russia, saying the economic penalties levied to date don’t go far enough to punish President Vladimir Putin for his imperial designs on Ukraine. Even Democratic allies urged Biden to go beyond the...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tou Thao, the Minneapolis police officer who held back bystanders at the scene of George Floyd’s killing, was convicted Thursday of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Thao was charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care and with failing to intervene...
Washington — President Biden announced a slew of new sanctions taking aim at Russia's financial and technological sectors on Thursday in retaliation for the Kremlin's attack on Ukraine, vowing to cut off Russia's access to high-tech imports and freezing more than $1 trillion in Russian assets held overseas. "Putin...
Few places foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of its very first...
Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
Moscow (CNN) — Before the crack of dawn, just before explosions began in cities across Ukraine, Russian state television unexpectedly broadcast an address by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two self-proclaimed "people's republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk, in the breakaway Ukrainian region of Donbas, which he had officially recognized...
Republican lawmakers and candidates are largely united in their belief that President Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fallen short — in fact, it's former President Donald Trump's remarks on Vladimir Putin and Ukraine that are revealing fissures in the Republican Party over the scope of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.
After Russia spent several weeks building up a sizable military force along its border with Ukraine and in neighboring Belarus, Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched what Ukrainian officials described as a "full-scale invasion" of the country. It marked start of a new, grim chapter on top of an eight-year-long war in the east that has already claimed thousands of lives.
A judge on Thursday ordered the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four students at his Michigan high school to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. Rochester Hills District Court Judge Julie Nicholson said following the preliminary examination for Jennifer and James Crumbley that she found enough evidence to send their case to circuit court.
