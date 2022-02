NEW YORK — Veteran referee Ken Mauer has some wild ideas about the COVID-19 vaccine and they’re costing him a job in the NBA. Mauer, 66, said in a recent interview that he’s refused the shot because it would alter his DNA and contains aborted fetal cells, assertions that could be debunked by fact checking. Mauer’s appeal for a religious exemption was rejected, he said, and he was ruled ineligible by the NBA since the start of the season because of the vaccine mandate.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO