We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NBA is back on Thursday night as we begin the home stretch of the 2022 regular season. The action begins with a pair of excellent matchups on the NBA on TNT, and you’ve got the opportunity to earn $200 in free bets if any of those teams make one 3-pointer. It’s all possible with the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which is currently giving players the option of two incredible sign-up offers.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO