ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today

By NewsOne Staff
NewsOne
NewsOne
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebsw9_0eKM5Ieh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgyIu_0eKM5Ieh00

Source: Bettmann / Getty

UPDATED: 7:35 a.m. ET, May 19, 2022 —

N early 60 years after his assassination, Malcolm X remains one of the most influential political figures.

As the world pauses to celebrate Malcolm X’s 97th birthday on Thursday, it can’t be ignored how much the civil rights icon’s quotes and speeches have been widely shared with new generations feeling the impact of his words on a daily basis.

Struck down in his prime, Malcolm X was just getting started with the next level of his organizing.

More: 20 Malcolm X Quotes Every Black Person Should Know

Malcolm’s work inspired efforts to build pro-Black movements to uplift Black communities and disrupt white supremacy. A few groups have tried to continue Malcolm’s efforts to bring human rights charges against the United States to the United Nations.

Whether you know his work from reading “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” or you have seen quotes over the years, Malcolm’s lessons and approach to Black struggle offer insights into dealing with present-day adversities.

The subject of several documentaries and featured in multiple films, he has been a common figure across pop culture. Many actors have stepped into the role of Brother Malcolm, but there is nothing better than listening to the original himself.

His voice has a simple power. Whether in speeches, lectures or debates, Malcolm directly challenged the status quo of white supremacy in places like Oxford Union and Harvard.

“Today the Black people in this country have become frustrated, disenchanted, disillusioned and probably more set for action now than ever before-not the kind of action that has been set out for them in the past by some of their supposedly liberal white friends, but the kind of action that will get some kind of immediate results,” Malcolm said to a crowd at Harvard in 1964.

He founded the Organization of Afro-American Unity (OAAU) in mid-1964. Establishing the OAAU represented his shift to work outside the confines of the Nation of Islam.

Months before his murder, Malcolm reached out to the leaders of African nations asking for their assistance in bringing his case. According to a 2014 article in the Amsterdam News , he sought to internationalize the plight of Black Americans. Malcolm highlighted the interconnectedness between the newly independent Black nations and Black people struggling for equity in America in his appeal to African leaders.

While he was not the first Black person to propose going before the United Nations, his efforts left an impression on organizers for generations to come.

Here are 11 quotes and phrases that are still relevant today.

1. 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erNHD_0eKM5Ieh00 Source:Getty

“You can’t separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom.” – speech in New York , 7 January 1965, “Malcolm X Speaks”

2. 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMGIA_0eKM5Ieh00 Source:Getty

“You’re not to be so blind with patriotism that you can’t face reality. Wrong is wrong, no matter who does it or says it.”― Malcolm X, “ By Any Means Necessary”

3. 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPUMD_0eKM5Ieh00 Source:Getty

“We need more light about each other. Light creates understanding, understanding creates love, love creates patience, and patience creates unity.”

4. 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lG3B_0eKM5Ieh00 Source:Getty

“I’m for truth, no matter who tells it. I’m for justice, no matter who it is for or against. I’m a human being, first and foremost, and as such I’m for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole.”

5. 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1pq1_0eKM5Ieh00 Source:Getty

“We want freedom by any means necessary. We want justice by any means necessary. We want equality by any means necessary.” – speech at the founding rally for OAAU.

6. 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bT2yl_0eKM5Ieh00 Source:Getty

“You show me a capitalist, and I’ll show you a bloodsucker”

7. 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FseDQ_0eKM5Ieh00 Source:Getty

“If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”

Source: Good Reads

8. 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wiu3a_0eKM5Ieh00 Source:Getty

“Read absolutely everything you get your hands on because you’ll never know where you’ll get an idea from.” – from “ Malcolm X Speaks: Selected Speeches and Statements

9. 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hn2DF_0eKM5Ieh00 Source:Getty

“It is not a Negro problem, nor an American problem. This is a world problem, a problem for humanity. It is not a problem of civil rights, it is a problem of human rights.” – speech to the OAU

10. 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5wM6_0eKM5Ieh00 Source:Getty

“When you let yourself be influenced by images created by others, you’ll find that oftentimes the one who creates those images can use them to mislead and misuse you.” – Harvard Law School Forum of Dec. 16, 1964

11. 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today

Source:Getty

“Victims of racism are created in the image of racists. When the victims struggle vigorously to protect themselves from violence of others, they are made to appear in the image of criminals; as the criminal image is projected onto the victim.” – Harvard Law School Forum of Dec. 16, 1964

Comments / 3

Related
NBC News

No, Black and Asian people do not resent ‘Western achievements.’ We made them possible.

University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax made headlines and sparked outrage recently for claiming that Black and Asian people resent “Western peoples’ outsized achievements” on Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation show. Wax, who has a history of racist remarks, told Carlson she thinks “there is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-Western peoples against Western peoples for Western peoples’ outsized achievements and contributions.”
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm X
Essence

Black And Asian Law Students Want Professor Suspended For ‘S--thole’ And ‘Ingratitude’ Remarks

Amy Wax told Tucker Carlson that, “The U.S. would be ‘better off with fewer Asians,’ and that ‘Blacks’ and Asians are resentful of Western success. Last week, the National Black Law Students Association, the North American South Asian Law Students Association, and the National Asian Pacific American Law Student Association banded together in a joint campaign against University of Pennsylvania Law School professor Amy Wax.
EDUCATION
WHYY

Anthea Butler on ‘White Evangelical Racism’

This episode was originally broadcast on December 28, 2021. University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
deseret.com

Perspective: Four ways to fight white supremacy

On Friday, May 13, I found myself on the ABC television show GMA3 being interviewed about my new book, “How To Heal Our Racial Divide: What the Bible Says, and the First Christians Knew, about Racial Reconciliation.”. I was honored to share my heart and hope for America. Toward...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Racism#Bettmann Getty#The United Nations#Oxford Union#Harvard
Slate

What Everyday White Americans and the Buffalo Shooter Have in Common

The day before Payton Gendron drove to Buffalo to commit what has been described as a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime,” he circulated a 180-page manifesto espousing the belief that, as one news outlet put it, “the U.S. belongs to White people and all others should be eradicated by force or terror.” Gendron’s proclamation—a candid rationalization for white nationalist violence—is far from the first of its kind. And it won’t be the last.
BUFFALO, NY
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy