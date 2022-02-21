ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: LeBron James wins NBA All-Star Game with crazy shot

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2589jK_0eKM5F0W00

Former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James was the toast of Ohio during NBA All-Star Weekend with his return to Cleveland as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

James spent two different tours as a member of the Cavaliers, leading the organization to its first ever title back in 2016 before ultimately heading to Los Angeles for the 2018-19 season.

In an NBA All-Star Game that saw Stephen Curry go absolutely wild , it was LeBron James who came through clutch. He won the game for Team LeBron over Team Durant with a wild fadeaway.

Team LeBron was up 161-160 with two more points needed to reach the target score of 163. With both teams actually playing defense, King James hit the shot for The Land.

LeBron James finished the game with 24 points on 11-of-24 shooting, including that game-winner.

For his part, Stephen Curry scored 50 points on a record 16 three-pointers to win the first ever Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game MVP award.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
AllClippers

Allen Iverson Shares High Praise For Steph Curry

With the NBA holding a ceremony for the game's top-75 greatest players during halftime of Sunday's All-Star Game, it was a rare instance where so many NBA legends were gathered together in one place. Allen Iverson, who was a member of this top-75 list, made an appearance on the All-Star Game broadcast as well. Amongst other things, Iverson discussed the greatness of Steph Curry.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kobe Bryant
fadeawayworld.net

Mary J Blige Shares A Photo With Michael Jordan And Vanessa Bryant From The 2022 All-Star Event

The NBA's All-Star Weekend is always an incredibly fun event, a time when the biggest stars in the NBA come together midseason to celebrate the league and everything they can accomplish playing the game of basketball at the highest level. This draws several stars and celebrities from outside the world of sports as well, as they come to witness the spectacle provided by the various contests and of course, the All-Star Game.
NBA
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star Game#The Los Angeles Lakers#Team Lebron#Team Durant#The Land
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Broussard Says LeBron James Is Showing Insecurity Over The GOAT Debate: "If You're That Guy, You Don't Have To Keep Telling Us."

The debate surrounding the greatest player of all time continues to heat up. For years, fans have been debating who is the greatest player of all time; Michael Jordan or LeBron James? Both sides have their supporters, as they make the case for one over the other. But LeBron James recently gave his take on the matter, and it was a bold take, to say the least.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Sixers signing former lottery pick as Joel Embiid backup after trading Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers have been left a little bit shorthanded in their frontcourt following their blockbuster deal centered around James Harden. As part of the trade, the Sixers sent big man Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The front office has identified their lack of depth in the center position and they have decided to bring in reinforcement.
NBA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Dennis Rodman’s photobomb with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, other NBA Top 75 legends goes viral

Dennis Rodman is unlike any other human being we’ve ever seen in the past. To say that he is one-of-a-kind would be a complete understatement. The Hall of Famer took part in Sunday’s All-Star festivities as he was part of the NBA’s Top 75 all-time players that were honored at halftime of the All-Star Game. Rodman did a little photobombing with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and a few other legends on stage to take a photo, and for some reason, the Chicago Bulls icon decided to throw away his Top 75 jacket right before taking the picture (h/t NBA on TNT on Twitter):
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shockingly Announces That Bronny's Instagram Accounts Were Hacked While Exposing The Hacker: "Please Block Him! He Is A Hacker!"

LeBron James is one of the most popular people in the world at the moment. His fame stretches well beyond basketball and even people that aren't fans of the sport know exactly who LeBron is. He has diversified his interests outside of basketball a lot and understandably, this has garnered him a massive following on social media. By extension, the same is true for his son Bronny James who is in high school.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

43K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy