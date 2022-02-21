ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 25 roundup: Postgame incident mars Wisconsin’s win over Michigan

Johnny Davis scored 25 points and took over in the second half as No. 15 Wisconsin pulled away for a 77-63 Big Ten Conference victory over Michigan on Sunday in Madison, Wis.

Davis scored nine consecutive points to fuel an 18-2 run, putting the Badgers in front 56-41 with just under nine minutes remaining.

The post-game handshakes were marred by an altercation in front of the Michigan bench. Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

In the second half, Davis had 17 points, making 7 of 10 shots from the field, as Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4 Big Ten) pulled away from a 31-31 tie at the break. Hunter Dickinson had 21 points — but just six in the second half — for Michigan (14-11, 8-7).

No. 5 Purdue 84, Rutgers 72

Jaden Ivey scored a game-high 25 points Sunday and the Boilermakers tallied the first 11 points of the second half and subdued the streaking Scarlet Knights in West Lafayette, Ind.

Ivey did much of his damage at the foul line, where he went 15 of 18 to outdo the Scarlet Knights on his own. Zach Edey added 15 points and seven rebounds for Purdue (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten), which sits atop the conference with three games left.

Paul Mulcahy scored 15 points and dished out six assists for Rutgers (16-10, 10-6), which had its four-game winning streak — all against Top 25 schools — ended. Clifford Omoruyi had 14 points and Ron Harper Jr. netted 12 despite missing part of the second half when he re-injured his left hand.

No. 8 Providence 71, Butler 70 (OT)

Nate Watson scored 22 points and Jared Bynum added 18, including the game-winning foul shots in overtime, as the Friars rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to defeat the host Bulldogs in a Big East game in Indianapolis.

Bynum’s two free throws with 38 seconds to go closed the scoring. He missed two free throws 11 seconds later, but Jayden Taylor back-rimmed a 3-point attempt for Butler (13-15, 6-11 Big East) with 10 seconds left. Noah Horchler got the rebound for Providence (22-3, 12-2), and the Friars played keepaway until time expired.

Horchler had 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Chuck Harris scored 17 points and Aaron Thompson 16 for Butler, which never trailed until overtime.

No. 14 Houston 76, Wichita State 74 (2OT)

Jamal Shead found J’Wan Roberts for the game-winning dunk with less than two seconds left in double overtime Sunday, lifting the Cougars to a 76-74 win over the host Shockers.

Roberts’ only points of the game rescued Houston (22-4, 11-2 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by two points in the final two minutes of the second overtime. Kyler Edwards hit a tying jumper and Josh Carlton converted a three-point play following a wild loose-ball sequence. Wichita State (13-11, 4-8) drew even on a 3-pointer by Craig Porter Jr. with 5.4 seconds to play before Shead dribbled down the court and found a wide-open Roberts for the decisive slam.

Carlton paced Houston with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Shead notched 13 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Porter and Ricky Council IV led Wichita State with 17 points apiece.

No. 17 Southern California 62, Washington State 60

Boogie Ellis scored a game-high 21 points, including a jumper from the free-throw line with 0.2 seconds remaining, as the Trojans survived a scare and defeated the Cougars in a Pacific-12 Conference game at Los Angeles.

Drew Peterson added 17 points and Max Agbonkpolo had 10 for USC (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12), which rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final 10 minutes to win its fourth consecutive game. Isaiah Mobley, in just his second game since breaking his nose Feb. 5 against Arizona, added eight points and team highs of nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Tyrell Roberts led Washington State (14-12, 7-8) with 16 points and four assists. Noah Williams added 14 points, Michael Flowers scored 12 and Andrej Jakimovski had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

–Field Level Media

