Sixers star Joel Embiid puts on big performance for Team Durant in ASG

The biggest stars in the NBA convened in Cleveland on Sunday night for the All-Star game. The league honored the top 75 players in the history of the game, and the game itself had some big performances.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid had a huge night representing the Sixers for Team Durant. Embiid had 36 points on 14-for-20 shooting with 10 rebounds, but Team Durant fell to Team LeBron, 163-160. LeBron James ended it with a game-winning jumper in the city where he led the Cavaliers to a title in 2016.

This was a nice performance for Embiid. He was unable to participate in the 2021 All-Star Game; he was sidelined in the league’s health and safety protocol. Despite his huge performance, however, Stephen Curry had an historic night for Team LeBron, producing an All-Star game-record 16 3-pointers to score 50 points.

Now that the All-Star weekend is over, Embiid’s focus is getting back to Philadelphia and helping the Sixers integrate James Harden with the roster and make a serious run at winning the title in 2022.

