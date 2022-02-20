ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers star Joel Embiid puts on big performance for Team Durant in ASG

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lL4mO_0eKM4KSM00
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest stars in the NBA convened in Cleveland on Sunday night for the All-Star game. The league honored the top 75 players in the history of the game, and the game itself had some big performances.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid had a huge night representing the Sixers for Team Durant. Embiid had 36 points on 14-for-20 shooting with 10 rebounds, but Team Durant fell to Team LeBron, 163-160. LeBron James ended it with a game-winning jumper in the city where he led the Cavaliers to a title in 2016.

This was a nice performance for Embiid. He was unable to participate in the 2021 All-Star Game; he was sidelined in the league’s health and safety protocol. Despite his huge performance, however, Stephen Curry had an historic night for Team LeBron, producing an All-Star game-record 16 3-pointers to score 50 points.

Now that the All-Star weekend is over, Embiid’s focus is getting back to Philadelphia and helping the Sixers integrate James Harden with the roster and make a serious run at winning the title in 2022.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Joel Embiid
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fadeawayworld.net

Mary J Blige Shares A Photo With Michael Jordan And Vanessa Bryant From The 2022 All-Star Event

The NBA's All-Star Weekend is always an incredibly fun event, a time when the biggest stars in the NBA come together midseason to celebrate the league and everything they can accomplish playing the game of basketball at the highest level. This draws several stars and celebrities from outside the world of sports as well, as they come to witness the spectacle provided by the various contests and of course, the All-Star Game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Sixers Wire
AllClippers

Allen Iverson Shares High Praise For Steph Curry

With the NBA holding a ceremony for the game's top-75 greatest players during halftime of Sunday's All-Star Game, it was a rare instance where so many NBA legends were gathered together in one place. Allen Iverson, who was a member of this top-75 list, made an appearance on the All-Star Game broadcast as well. Amongst other things, Iverson discussed the greatness of Steph Curry.
NBA
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

JJ Redick rips into Pelicans star Zion Williamson after CJ McCollum revelation

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has yet to play a single minute this season as he continues to deal with a lingering foot injury. It was also revealed on All-Star Weekend from CJ McCollum himself that Zion has yet to reach out to his new teammate to welcome him to NOLA and that’s left former NBA sharpshooter and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick absolutely livid on First Take.
NBA
NBC Sports

Was Ben Simmons unhappy not being alpha in 76ers locker room?

And now comes the “kick them on the way out the door” spin portion of the Ben Simmons saga. After sitting out the first 70% of the season, Simmons was at the heart of the blockbuster trade for James Harden. Simmons is now working both physically and mentally towards his debut in Brooklyn, but now comes a report the problems he had in Philly started because he wasn’t the big dog in the locker room that had Joel Embiid and, for a time, Jimmy Butler. From Marcus Hayes at the Philadelphia Inquirer:
NBA
DallasBasketball

Former Mavericks Center Willie Cauley-Stein To Sign With Sixers - Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more. Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will...
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Sixers signing former lottery pick as Joel Embiid backup after trading Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers have been left a little bit shorthanded in their frontcourt following their blockbuster deal centered around James Harden. As part of the trade, the Sixers sent big man Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The front office has identified their lack of depth in the center position and they have decided to bring in reinforcement.
NBA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Dennis Rodman’s photobomb with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, other NBA Top 75 legends goes viral

Dennis Rodman is unlike any other human being we’ve ever seen in the past. To say that he is one-of-a-kind would be a complete understatement. The Hall of Famer took part in Sunday’s All-Star festivities as he was part of the NBA’s Top 75 all-time players that were honored at halftime of the All-Star Game. Rodman did a little photobombing with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and a few other legends on stage to take a photo, and for some reason, the Chicago Bulls icon decided to throw away his Top 75 jacket right before taking the picture (h/t NBA on TNT on Twitter):
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Joel Embiid Gets Brutally Honest About Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers ended the Ben Simmons saga ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, agreeing to a deal that sent him, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets. In return, the 76ers received James Harden and Paul Millsap. It was a trade that ended a...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy