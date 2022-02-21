ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Kurt Angle Reveals Nixed WWE Elimination Chamber Plans

By Sai Mohan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we’ve noted, WWE had reportedly considered bringing back WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle for a role in the ongoing feud between RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy. On the latest episode of the The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed he was supposed to referee...

Wrestling World

Becky Lynch Moved After WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch, current Raw women's champion, on Saturday, in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, defended her title with honor against one of the most legendary champions and wrestlers in the ring, Lita. The two in fact challenged each other in a truly excellent contest with the public in full support of them, which in particular celebrated and thanked the Hall of Famer for all that she has always been able to give to the WWE Universe.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Has Returned To Company In Brand New Role

He found something. Over the last year and a half, WWE has released more than 200 people from the company, with the majority of them being active wrestlers. This has shaken up the company in a huge way, but it has also been a huge hit to the wrestlers themselves. That is a lot of people who suddenly have no job and the question is where they are going to land. Another one is already back in the fold.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Upcoming RAW Title Matches

WWE has announced two title matches for the Road to WrestleMania 38. Next week’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature Finn Balor challenging WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, with the title on the line. We noted before how Balor returned to the ring on...
WWE
Person
Kurt Angle
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar To Defend The WWE Title At MSG

New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title at The World’s Most Famous Arena next month. Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW opened up with Lesnar coming to the ring to celebrate this WWE Title win from Saturday’s Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. He was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman for a back & forth promo segment. Heyman announced that he went to higher-ups and it was decided that Lesnar will defend the WWE Title at the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, March 5.
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the news that Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW:. “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
WWE
411mania.com

Finn Balor Returns on WWE Raw, Teams With Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor is back on WWE Raw, returning to join forces Tommaso Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Monday night’s show saw Balor make his return for the first time in weeks and team up with Ciampa to defeat the Dirty Dogs. You can see clips from the match below.
WWE
#Wwe Elimination Chamber#Combat#Alpha Academy#Royal Rumble Weekend
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Predicts WWE Star Will Be World Champion One Day

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Superstar Montez Ford of The Street Profits took to Instagram this evening with praise for each other. The exchange began when Rock posted a clip from Ryan Satin’s recent “Out of Character” interview with Ford. Ford talked about how The Rock was one of his early inspirations, and how he still feels about him these days.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Makes Big Change To His Look

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Cody Rhodes recently as the former TNT Champion confirmed that he’s done with All Elite Wrestling, and it’s rumored that he could be returning to WWE. Ahead of his potential WWE return it seems that Cody is trying out a new...
WWE
Fightful

Edge Returns To Raw, Throws Down Open Challenge For WrestleMania 38

Edge needs WrestleMania. WrestleMania needs Edge. Edge came back from a career-ending injury after 9 years of retirement at the Royal Rumble in 2020. That year at WrestleMania, he fought Randy Orton in an empty Performance Center. The next year, he was in the main event of WrestleMania with Bryan Danielson and Roman Reigns. Now, with no clear-cut path to WrestleMania outside of a resume that very few roster members past or present can boast, Edge is looking for someone to step up and face him at WrestleMania this year.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson's XFL Announces Partnership With NFL

The XFL and NFL are teaming up to research ways to make the game of football safer for its players. Dwayne Johnson purchased the XFL out of bankruptcy back in August 2020 from WWE CEO/Chairman Vince McMahon. Johnson and XFL co-owner Dany Garcia set a 2022 return date for the league, but unfortunately had to cancel the season due to negotiations with the CFL. The XFL's new partnership with the NFL will look to increase opportunities for player development on and off the field with a focus on health and safety, international football development, officiating, and the testing of game rules for player protection.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Damian Priest Sets New Milestone After WWE RAW

Following his win over Shelton Benjamin on this week’s RAW, Damian Priest officially became the longest reigning Untied States Champion of the brand-split era. Priest has now held the U.S. Title for 186 days, the longest reign since Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley’s 351-day title run from May 2013 to April 2014. Ambrose had broken MVP’s record 343-day reign that lasted through May 2007 – April 2008.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Recalls Intentionally Injuring An Opponent

During a recent episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page looked back on some highlights of their careers. For Roberts, someone who battled addiction and other vices throughout his time in the ring, the stories sometimes have dark themes to them. On...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Shawn Michaels Made Fun Of Him In Front Of His Friends

Shawn Michaels left quite the legacy in regards to his in-ring career, but nowadays Michaels is focused on working behind the scenes in WWE. HBK still makes appearances in front of the camera from time to time, and during Raw 25 he reunited with members of DX and The Kliq on screen and together they destroyed FTR who were then known as The Revival.
WWE
FanSided

Updated WrestleMania 38 match card after Feb. 21 Raw

Here are the confirmed matches for WrestleMania 38 after the Feb. 21 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. WrestleMania 38 is getting that much closer, and the Feb. 21 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw further set up plans for the company’s biggest show of the year. At Elimination...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella Comments On Cody Rhodes Possibly Returning To WWE

Santino Marella appeared on a recent episode of The Walkway To Fight Club podcast and dished on the reports regarding Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin possibly returning to WWE. Rumors have been flying lately regarding both men possibly wrestling once again for WWE. Regarding the rumors about Cody, Marella said,...
WWE

