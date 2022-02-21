ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Young Bucks React To Jay White’s Betrayal To Guerrillas Of Destiny

By Kellie Haulotte
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Saturday’s Impact Wrestling No Surrender event, Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) were attacked by Jay White during their match with The Good Brothers (Anderson & Gallows). Jay White dropped...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Has Returned To Company In Brand New Role

He found something. Over the last year and a half, WWE has released more than 200 people from the company, with the majority of them being active wrestlers. This has shaken up the company in a huge way, but it has also been a huge hit to the wrestlers themselves. That is a lot of people who suddenly have no job and the question is where they are going to land. Another one is already back in the fold.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
The Young Bucks
Person
Tama Tonga
Person
Jay White
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch Moved After WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch, current Raw women's champion, on Saturday, in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, defended her title with honor against one of the most legendary champions and wrestlers in the ring, Lita. The two in fact challenged each other in a truly excellent contest with the public in full support of them, which in particular celebrated and thanked the Hall of Famer for all that she has always been able to give to the WWE Universe.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away

We have some sad news to report this morning as Vince McMahon’s mother, Vicky Askew, has passed away at the age of 101. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in The Woodlands, TX, just outside of Houston. From her obituary:. Vicki was born on July 11,...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Update On Bobby Lashley Following WWE Elimination Chamber Injury Angle

Bobby Lashley was undergoing testing on his shoulder on Monday. Lashley was currently in Birmingham, Alabama visiting with WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Lashley got his shoulder checked out by doctors at Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. There’s no word yet on what doctors found, but we will keep...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guerrillas Of Destiny#Combat#The Good Brothers
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar To Defend The WWE Title At MSG

New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title at The World’s Most Famous Arena next month. Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW opened up with Lesnar coming to the ring to celebrate this WWE Title win from Saturday’s Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. He was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman for a back & forth promo segment. Heyman announced that he went to higher-ups and it was decided that Lesnar will defend the WWE Title at the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, March 5.
WWE
mmanews.com

Jon Jones Says Fiancée Has Left Him, Calls For His Haters To Celebrate

Jon Jones has revealed that he is no longer with ex-fiancée Jessie Moses after spending over 10 years together. Late last night, a video of Jon Jones’ latest arrest was made public. In the video, Jones can be seen in a very emotional state while evidently under the influence of alcohol. At one point, Jones even headbutted the police vehicle, an act that he later had to pay $750 in damages for.
UFC
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the news that Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW:. “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Predicts WWE Star Will Be World Champion One Day

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Superstar Montez Ford of The Street Profits took to Instagram this evening with praise for each other. The exchange began when Rock posted a clip from Ryan Satin’s recent “Out of Character” interview with Ford. Ford talked about how The Rock was one of his early inspirations, and how he still feels about him these days.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned On RAW

Dana Brooke is once again your new WWE 24/7 Champion. Last week’s RAW saw Reggie roll Brooke up to win the title after she friend-zoned him. Reggie called Brooke to the ring on this week’s show and apologized from the bottom of his heart. Reggie then laid down in the middle of the ring and invited Brooke to pin him for the title, which was his way of showing her how their friendship is more important than the gold.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Makes Big Change To His Look

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Cody Rhodes recently as the former TNT Champion confirmed that he’s done with All Elite Wrestling, and it’s rumored that he could be returning to WWE. Ahead of his potential WWE return it seems that Cody is trying out a new...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Damian Priest Sets New Milestone After WWE RAW

Following his win over Shelton Benjamin on this week’s RAW, Damian Priest officially became the longest reigning Untied States Champion of the brand-split era. Priest has now held the U.S. Title for 186 days, the longest reign since Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley’s 351-day title run from May 2013 to April 2014. Ambrose had broken MVP’s record 343-day reign that lasted through May 2007 – April 2008.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy