Steph Curry scores 50 in All-Star Game with record 16 3-pointers

At one point on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, Steph Curry found himself in a room with basketball’s greatest legends in their blue NBA 75 blazers. During a group photo opportunity, even Curry looked like a fan as he scanned all the greatness standing shoulder-to-shoulder. Of all the basketball players in the building, though, he’s still the best shooter of the bunch.

Curry proved it by going ballistic for an NBA All-Star Game record 16 3-pointers, en route to 50 points, in one of the greatest and most memorable displays in All-Star Game history. He finished two points shy of Anthony Davis' All-Star record of 52 points from 2017, but still became the first person to win the redesigned Kobe Bryant Trophy for All-Star MVP.

Ultimately it’s just an exhibition. LeBron James hit a turnaround jumper to close out the 163-160 win in style, but the NBA's all-time 3-point leader Curry overshadowed him by putting on an absolute show.

During a lengthy NBA 75th Anniversary halftime ceremony, Steph traded in his All-Star jersey for a blue blazer.

Steph pulled off his theatrics in front of Cleveland crowd, which booed him for the second night in a row during introductions but couldn't help but cheer him once he got on the floor.

Curry nailed the game’s first 3-pointer and it was just a precursor of things to come.

Injured Warriors teammate Draymond Green wasn’t on Curry’s team Sunday night. As he helped out the Turner Sports broadcast , Green shared how it’s like to be on the wrong side of a Curry Flurry.

For all of his career accomplishments and seven previous All-Star appearances, Curry had never won the All-Star MVP award.

Steph seemed to have fun with Cavs fans throughout the night, after they booed him and his wife Ayesha Saturday during an awkward HBO promo on stage. After one of his 3-point attempts, Steph even strummed an air guitar in the hometown of the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

The All-Star Game is always a special night for basketball but Curry's evening will be replayed for decades to come. It might even go down as the greatest performance in NBA All-Star history.