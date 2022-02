The largest bank in the U.S. is venturing into the metaverse. JPMorgan is the first and largest U.S. bank to invest in the metaverse. JPMorgan purchased digital land in Decentraland. Following the announcement, the MANA token has increased by over 10 percent. What exactly does JPMorgan intend to build in the metaverse?

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO