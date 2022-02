When Parallel Mothers premiered at the Venice Film Festival, it stunned audiences and Penélope Cruz walked away with the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. It follows two women who give birth at the same hospital on the same day and something happens that intertwines their fates forever. With director Pedro Almodóvar at the helm, you can always expect a zany, melodramatic story of Spanish women, but his latest film has given us even more. He has woven in a tale of motherhood with the history of the Spanish Civil War and the ways they affect Spain to this day. Check out these movies if after watching his recent masterpiece, you’re hungry for more stories that detail the rich tapestry left behind by a strong maternal line, war, and melodrama.

