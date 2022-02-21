Steph Curry leaves social media in awe with MVP performance in All-Star Game

Steph Curry heard the boos in Cleveland all weekend and wanted to make a statement.

The Golden State Warriors guard put on an absolute show at the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, finishing with 50 points and an All-Star record 16 three-pointers en route to leading Team LeBron to a 163-160 win over Team Durant and winning the Kobe Bryant MVP trophy.

Curry did it with style, too.

He drained one 3-pointer from the corner baseline and turned around before the ball went in, asking the fans sitting in front of him if he made the shot.

During the timeout he was also asking what the All-Star Game scoring record is, clearly aiming to get that mark.

While Curry fell short of the record, which is 52 held by Anthony Davis, his performance still left everyone watching in awe, which is generally tough to do in the NBA All-Star Game.

