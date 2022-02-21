ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steph Curry leaves social media in awe with MVP performance in All-Star Game

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksYSo_0eKM3Bgs00

Steph Curry heard the boos in Cleveland all weekend and wanted to make a statement.

The Golden State Warriors guard put on an absolute show at the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, finishing with 50 points and an All-Star record 16 three-pointers en route to leading Team LeBron to a 163-160 win over Team Durant and winning the Kobe Bryant MVP trophy.

Curry did it with style, too.

He drained one 3-pointer from the corner baseline and turned around before the ball went in, asking the fans sitting in front of him if he made the shot.

During the timeout he was also asking what the All-Star Game scoring record is, clearly aiming to get that mark.

While Curry fell short of the record, which is 52 held by Anthony Davis, his performance still left everyone watching in awe, which is generally tough to do in the NBA All-Star Game.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
AllClippers

Allen Iverson Shares High Praise For Steph Curry

With the NBA holding a ceremony for the game's top-75 greatest players during halftime of Sunday's All-Star Game, it was a rare instance where so many NBA legends were gathered together in one place. Allen Iverson, who was a member of this top-75 list, made an appearance on the All-Star Game broadcast as well. Amongst other things, Iverson discussed the greatness of Steph Curry.
NBA
Essence

'It’s Challenging For Sure': Steph Curry Opens Up About His Parents' Divorce And Being There For Them — Separately

The NBA star decided to speak on how he's handled their divorce, which involves being of support, sans judgment, to both his mom and dad. When it was revealed that former NBA player Dell and wife Sonya Curry were calling it quits after more than 30 years, and doing so in a less than amicable way, people had plenty of thoughts. One of them was, how does their split impact their well-known adult children? Sure, Stephen, Seth, and younger sister Sydel are all married with children of their own, but you never get too old to have feelings about watching your parents break up.
RELATIONSHIPS
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors about to get surprising boost to their lineup?

The 42-17 Golden State Warriors have a message for their opponents: “This isn’t even my final form.”. In a report relayed on a recent episode of the “Locked On Warriors” podcast, The Mercury News’ Dieter Kurtenbach revealed that Warriors center James Wiseman is expected to return to the lineup on March 1. Wiseman has not played all season after undergoing meniscus surgery on his right knee.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Marques Brownlee
saturdaytradition.com

Jalen Rose sounds off on postgame incident involving Juwan Howard, Greg Gard

Jalen Rose knows a thing or two about Michigan basketball and is well-acquainted with Juwan Howard after the duo played alongside one another for the Wolverines. During Monday’s edition of “Jalen & Jacoby,” Rose weighed in on the postgame incident involving Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Sixers signing former lottery pick as Joel Embiid backup after trading Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers have been left a little bit shorthanded in their frontcourt following their blockbuster deal centered around James Harden. As part of the trade, the Sixers sent big man Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The front office has identified their lack of depth in the center position and they have decided to bring in reinforcement.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star Game#Mvp#Spidadmitchell#Gifdsports#Muldowney
The Spun

There’s 1 Likely Candidate To Replace Troy Aikman At FOX

Troy Aikman is reportedly on the verge of leaving his longtime broadcasting position with Fox Sports. According to a report from the New York Post, the TV personality and NFL broadcasting free agent is expected to leave Fox and join ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman and Joe Buck have...
NFL
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Audacy

Audacy

52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy