NHL

Shesterkin almost scores goalie goal in Rangers win

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly adds one point to his padded stat line, including 29 saves in 50th career win. Igor Shesterkin was inches away from a goalie goal. With a minute and change left in the New York Rangers game against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, Shesterkin took his shot at the...

www.nhl.com

iheart.com

Perry Scores 400th Goal In Lightning 5-3 Win Over Edmonton

Corey Perry scored his 400th NHL goal & Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the visiting Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena. Perry reached the milestone when he deflected a Mikhail Sergachev shot on the power play at 15:24 of the 2nd...
NHL

BUF@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are seeking their fourth consecutive victory tonight against the Sabres at the Bell Centre. Martin St-Louis' squad was dominant in a 5-2 thumping of the Maple Leafs on Monday night. Leading the way offensively was the line of Josh Anderson (2 goals, 1 assist), Cole Caufield...
NHL

Video Review: WPG @ DAL - 0:54 of Overtime

Video review determined that Tyler Seguin’s shot at 4:06 (0:54 elapsed time) completely crossed the Winnipeg goal line in a legal fashion. Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line/High-Sticking The Puck. Result: Goal Dallas. Explanation: Video review determined that Tyler Seguin's shot at 4:06 (0:54 elapsed time) completely crossed...
NHL

Tradin' Jabs with Luc Robitaille | The President Speaks

Hockey Hall of Famer and President of the LA Kings Luc Robitaille joined Jack Jablonski on Tradin' Jabs this week to discuss and assess all things Kings from hockey guru's point of view. Robitaille, who has spent over 28 years in the Kings Organization, spoke to Jablonski about the retooling phase, the importance of the veterans and what they mean to the team, his satisfaction with the Kings prospects and tons more!
Steven Stamkos
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANUCKS

FLAMES (30-13-6) @ CANUCKS (24-22-6) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (64) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (25) Canucks:. Points - J.T. Miller (53) Goals - Miller (18)
WFMZ-TV Online

Phantoms score final three goals in shootout win over Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Lehigh Valley gets a shootout win over rivals Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3-2 on Wednesday night. After two goals in the first period to grab a 2-0 lead, the Penguins were shutout the rest of the way, including in the shootout. Kirill Ustimenko finished with 30 saves on the night.
NHL

5 takeaways: Stars find a way to grind out two points against Jets

Dallas improves to 7-1 in overtimes this season and gets back into the win column against a desperate Winnipeg team. Things weren't looking all that great for the Stars for most of their game against the Jets on Wednesday. They trailed twice and couldn't generate anything on five power plays. But just when it seemed like they'd go quietly into the night, they came alive.
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from defeating Edmonton

Tampa Bay's home contest Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers was a tricky proposition for the Lightning. The Bolts were playing their first game in eight days, the last time they took the ice coming February 15 in a 6-3 victory over the Devils in New Jersey. Also, Tampa Bay is competing in the organization's first outdoor game Saturday when it takes part in the NHL Stadium Series versus the Predators at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. There might have been a tendency to overlook the Oilers and ahead to that historic event.
NHL

'I'M EXCITED TO GET OUT THERE'

It reads like a horror story. From the steely-eyed greatness of Jacob Markstrom between the pipes, to the guttural - unimpeachable - results from Chris Tanev on the backend, the former west-coast stalwarts had their way with their old 'mates last year. Now, the boys in red have added to...
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 51: Dallas Stars (28-20-2, 58 points) vs. Nashville Predators (29-18-4, 62 points) When: Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: Bally Sports Southwest (Josh...
NHL

2022 NHL Stadium Series by the numbers

NASHVILLE, TENN. - A look at the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ "By the Numbers." 1 - The 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at Nissan Stadium will be the first NHL regular-season outdoor game for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning will become the 27th different NHL franchise to compete in a regular-season outdoor game.
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Kraken

SEATTLE - The Bruins will have Brad Marchand back in the lineup as they begin a monster six-game, 12-day road trip on Thursday night with their inaugural visit to Seattle. Marchand returns against the Kraken after sitting out the last six games as he served his suspension for roughing and high-sticking.
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

My Rival - Last season, the Capitals and the New York Rangers were co-denizens of the temporarily cobbled East Division, and they faced one another eight times in a truncated 56-game regular season slate. The two longtime rivals have faced each other more in the same season only once, back in the 1992-93 season when they met nine times as co-inhabitants of the Patrick Division, in a season with an 84-game regular season schedule.
NHL

DeAngelo, Smith To Miss Time Due To Injuries

Two players that were not with the team for today's skate were Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Smith, both of whom will miss a chunk of time per Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. DeAngelo, who leads all Carolina defensemen with his 40 points in 43 games, will miss "about a month" per Brind'Amour. The first-year Cane left Monday's win over Philadelphia just four minutes into the second period after letting go a slap shot from the blue line just seconds into his shift. He would not return and today the reigning Jack Adams Award winner said that it was an injury to his midsection that will now cause him to be out of the lineup until approximately March 24. Describing it as "long-term", Brind'Amour said that DeAngelo had experienced some discomfort before the shot attempt, then that was what "pushed it over the edge".
NHL

Winding Road Through Winnipeg

How Jets alumnus Pokey Reddick, and Moose alum Fred Brathwaite, took their careers through Winnipeg and are now growing the game in Vegas. They may be from two different eras of professional hockey in Winnipeg, but the winding career paths of Eldon "Pokey" Reddick and Fred Brathwaite have brought them both to the Las Vegas area where they continue to grow the game they love.
NHL

LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Gila River Arena (Glendale, Arizona) Coyotes: 12 - 33 - 4 (28 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 7 (59 pts) The Kings have scored three or more goals in seven of their last nine games. In those games, the Kings are 6-0-1.
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blues

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-10) will host Craig Berube's St. Louis Blues (29-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the first of two meetings this season between the...
NHL

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon out for Avalanche at Red Wings

Blackhawks forward Khaira has back surgery; Bergeron doesn't practice, will return for Bruins on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon did not play against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday because of a...
NHL

The Wrap: Kings Edge Coyotes, 3-2

The Arizona Coyotes fell 3-2 in a tightly contested matchup with the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday Night (Feb. 23) at Gila River Arena. Clayton Keller scored for the fourth consecutive game while Barrett Hayton tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, but a late third-period goal from Viktor Arvidsson, his second of the game, gave the Kings a lead they wouldn't relinquish as they held on to win.
NHL

Gameday Guide: Feb. 24 at Florida

For today's game preview, we wrote about how the Blue Jackets have overcome adversity and injuries of late to post their best stretch of the season. And Thursday brought another blow with the news All-Star defenseman Zach Werenski did not travel with the team with the team on this two-game road trip, which begins tonight with a matchup against Florida.
NHL

