Religion

Whine Club enduring, but not fruitful

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 2 days ago

I’m not asking that question to condemn, criticize, or judge anyone. It’s a serious question that I want us to take seriously. I’m asking it because I find myself whining more these days and I wonder if that’s true for you too. I spent a...

www.uvaldeleadernews.com

Carrie Wynn

PTSD After Enduring Narcissistic Abuse

By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and trying to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
Dallas Weekly

Preserved by Purpose: Spiritual Detox

For some of us, the beginning of the new year includes a fast (often the Daniel fast) with the intent of starting the new year with a spiritual and physical cleanse. As this week marks the end of the fast for many, I wonder how many of us have already gone back to doing, eating, and saying those things we proudly gave up for 7, 14 and 21 days? For some of us (and I’m telling on myself now), it wasn’t even 24 hours after ending the fast that we went back to those same bad habits that we’d been able to resist doing. So, what was the whole point of the fast? It wasn’t just to make you suffer like Jesus but to also reflect on how making those sacrifices can transform your life.
FORT WORTH, TX
psychologytoday.com

Find Stillness in Your Heart and Mind

Life is growing through changes by learning, living, and adjusting to these changes. Changes are undoubtedly good but change itself is often—maybe innately—stressful. Change happens, but the nature of things—emergent, interdependent, transient—does not. Give yourself the space and permission to be still—at least in your mind....
MENTAL HEALTH
Person
Jesus
Dallas Weekly

Preserved by Purpose: TIPs on Getting Your Prayers Answered

“You need to be targeted, intentional and purposeful.” A friend of mine shared these words with me last week as he offered advice on creating and building small businesses. As he continued, he explained that in his over 30 years of experience mentoring businesses those were the three things that he saw that made the difference with a business being successful.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Elite Daily

This Week Might Be Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs, But It Leads To So Much Love

This week’s astrological forecast will tune you into the frequency of your heart. Let passion and romance lead the way, because you deserve a life that never fails to feel magical. However, love isn’t always pretty, and sometimes, love is difficult to accept. And if you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst week of February 14, 2022 — Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer — you’re learning how to embrace what you deserve, because there’s plenty of love to go around.
LIFESTYLE
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
#Depression#Thanksgiving#Wine#The Pandemic Whine Club#Church Whine Club
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Are Feeling So Enchanted This Week

If you’re feeling more spiritual and connected to your heart, it’s no coincidence. The sun entered Pisces at the tail end of last week, which is shifting on your empathy detectors. This dreamy and intuitive water sign is encouraging you to extend the boundaries of your imagination, because there is so much more to life than what you’ve previously thought. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of February 21, 2022 — Cancer, Capricorn, and Pisces — let the energy if this zodiac sign guide you toward universal love.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Shouldering the Hard Work of Grief

Grief is very stressful. Since it is so stressful, it can have negative aspects on the health of the bereaved. It is essential that bereaved individuals practice good self-care—eating properly, getting adequate sleep, and exercising. Respite is an important aspect of self-care. We need to find moments where we...
MENTAL HEALTH
Elite Daily

The Full Moon In Leo Will Inspire You To Bring Your Artistic Vision To Life

Although the full moon is as familiar to you as breathing, every full moon is a unique experience. As you feel the weight of its mystical essence flowing through the atmosphere, you know something meaningful is about to take place. As it increases the emotional stakes, the full moon always shines a light on the truth and encourages you to embrace change. And every time this powerful lunation take places, you just *know* something is about to go down. Get ready, because the spiritual meaning of the February 2022 full “Snow” Moon does not disappoint.
ASTRONOMY
Sachin

Opinion: Everything in life happens for good.

Everything will work out in the end. Remember that whatever happens is for a reason and your own good. Life has a way of providing us with exactly what we need when we need it, and even if you don't think you can go on at the moment know that eventually, you'll see the things in your life as they truly are (and not how they may seem).
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
ABC 4

Tools to go from self-loathing to self love

Katy Sine, a self-love researcher joined us on the show to share her journey to self love. Sine is often seen on the show talking about goodies from Taste Utah, but has not always had a good relationship with food. She shares that she actually grew up hating herself because she loved food. Now, Sine has allowed her love of food to be a part of her. She is able to offer that love and share it with so many people.
MENTAL HEALTH
Omaha.com

Kids whining a lot? Try the 3 R's to control it

Whining is pint-sized complaining. Parents should expect a little whining from their children, but constant whining can be very unpleasant to live with. Young children whine when they’re upset, sick or tired — or when they simply want something. Children that chronically whine do so because it works! Whining is an annoying and unpleasant habit that often precedes a temper tantrum. To wind down the whining in your home, try using the “Three R’s" strategy.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

The Great Irony of Our Suffering

In the modern world, we end up suffering more than we need to. There is a great irony to our suffering that is helpful for us to understand. Identifying when we are suffering and the source of suffering can help us to more skillfully address it. As I discussed in...
HEALTH
Sand Hills Express

Oprah announces new book club selection

“The Way of Integrity: Finding The Path To Your True Self” was announced on “CBS Mornings” to be the 94th Oprah’s Book Club pick. Author Martha Beck told CBS News that the title of the book represents “an alignment with every part of one’s own self. “
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Voices: I’m blissfully happy with a man twice my age – no matter what anyone else thinks

In the world of dating, there’s always been an unwritten rule that age gaps should be avoided. There can be a couple of years between you, but anything above 10 and you’re entering problematic territory. So here’s the thing: my partner is 33 years older than me, and it’s the best relationship I’ve had.Naturally, one person’s experience doesn’t automatically make it universal – there are plenty of horror stories out there about older men who’ve taken advantage of young women. I myself have experience of such a relationship from my teenage years. And, at the time, I couldn’t see how...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Secret to Making Love Last

How do you stay married? By not getting divorced. That’s a joke I heard recently, and there’s a lot of truth to it. You make it to your golden anniversary by not splitting up. It isn’t that easy, of course: No one wants to be in an unhappy relationship for 50 years. So what’s the real secret to making love last? It's a combination of these 6 things:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

