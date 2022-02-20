Whine Club enduring, but not fruitful

For some of us, the beginning of the new year includes a fast (often the Daniel fast) with the intent of starting the new year with a spiritual and physical cleanse. As this week marks the end of the fast for many, I wonder how many of us have already gone back to doing, eating, and saying those things we proudly gave up for 7, 14 and 21 days? For some of us (and I’m telling on myself now), it wasn’t even 24 hours after ending the fast that we went back to those same bad habits that we’d been able to resist doing. So, what was the whole point of the fast? It wasn’t just to make you suffer like Jesus but to also reflect on how making those sacrifices can transform your life.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO