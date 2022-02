Random Acts of Kindness Day, or RAKD, was created in 1995 in Denver, Colorado. Celebrated every year on February 17, the day is all about practicing kindness and paying it forward when you can. The idea behind Random Acts of Kindness Day is more important than ever as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact people's lives, resulting in often overwhelming feelings of isolation and loneliness. In fact, a recent global study by Nextdoor, a network that connects nearby neighbors to build community, found that knowing just six neighbors can decrease feelings of loneliness, depression, social anxiety, and financial concerns.

DENVER, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO