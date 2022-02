Tim McGraw’s role as James Dutton in the Paramount Plus series 1883 can be challenging at times, but the accuracy of the set and details of the show make Tim’s job easier. McGraw told us, “Knowin’ Taylor (Sheridan / producer), nothing surprises me about his accuracy. He’s one of the smartest guys I’ve ever been around. He’s always comin’ up with little ideas like, ‘Why are you wearing your gun that way? They didn’t wear their guns that way. Don’t roll up your sleeve. Cowboys didn’t roll up their sleeve.’ Stuff that he knows that I had no idea about that makes it work. But I think he tries to make it as real and as authentic and as historically accurate as he possibly can.”

