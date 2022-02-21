A piece of Canton history makes its way home

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A one-of-a-kind restoration project is finally complete. The Canton Volunteer Fire Department spent more than 25 years bringing one of its trucks back to life.

A piece of history has made its way home.

“History’s good for some things (laugh). It’s nice to let everybody reminisce how things were and how things have changed,” Canton Fire Chief Nate Laubach said.

The Canton Volunteer Fire Department started restoring this century-old chemical truck in the 1990s, but the project quickly stalled. AJ’s Automotive inherited the restoration about four years ago. Simply locating parts was a challenge.

“The truck was torn apart for a long period of time and so we had to find parts that were in different shops it had been in and it just took awhile,” AJ’s Automotive Body Shop Manager Troy Drewes said.

The electrical system and clutch also proved to be major obstacles.

“It’s a 1917 clutch and it works completely different than what most manual transmission clutches work and to figure out how to get it adjusted, there’s nothing online to tell you how, so it’s all just use your best knowledge and crawl underneath and get to work,” Drewes said.

About 90% of this 1917 Luverne Chemical Truck is original, including the Continental aircraft engine under the hood.

“It’s very unique. It’s set up just for plane engines but the process is all still the same. It works like a normal internal combustion engine and just has some extra hurdles to jump over to get it running,” Drewes said.

Once the truck was hitting on all cylinders…



“We had a couple of our trucks escort it into town. It was a little bit later at night but we did have quite a few people on the street honking and waving and when we pulled it in here there was a pretty good department response,” Laubach said.

And the department plans to put the truck to use.

“Parade and maybe some funeral events. I’m trying to work some of those logistics out,” Laubach said.

The chemical truck is currently on display at the Canton Fire Department. You can view the truck through the windows on the south side of the building.

