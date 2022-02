Leaders from three area school districts want to take advantage of the success of the Westmoreland Online Academy by expanding the program to middle and high school students. The online academy — a collaboration between Hempfield Area, Franklin Regional and Norwin school districts — was created in response to the covid-19 pandemic as a way to combine resources while offering alternative forms of learning to students. More than 100 students in kindergarten through fifth grade are enrolled.

