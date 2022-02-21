ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Elmira College women’s wrestling sending three wrestlers to nationals

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31USmo_0eKLzBjM00

ERIE, Pa. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles are sending three wrestlers to the national stage.

(Photo courtesy: @elmirawwrest)

The Elmira College women’s wrestling team finished in fifth place at the 2022 NCWWC Northeast Regional Championships on Sunday in Erie. Skylah Chakouian captured the 155-pound title for the Soaring Eagles. Tayana Labady finished in third at 191 pounds and Merci Jessop finished in fourth at 123 pounds. All three wrestlers are headed to the National Championships for the Soaring Eagles in their inaugural season.

The 2022 NCWWC National Championships are in Adrian, Michigan on March 4th and 5th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Local groups offering girls-only hockey skate

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira College Women’s Hockey Team and Corning Youth Hockey announced that a ‘Girls Skate’ will take place today, February 24, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at the Murray Athletic Center Ice Dome.  The hockey state is designed for girls only, with the purpose to provide local youth the opportunity to skate with […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Express eye fifth straight sectional title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are on a roll as they prepare for the sectional finals. The Elmira girls basketball team won their second straight STAC title at home on Friday night with a 58-54 win against Maine-Endwell. The Express have their eyes on winning a fifth straight Section IV Class AA title and […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmira College#Wrestling#National Championships#Eagles#Combat#Sports#Wetm#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Syracuse to host NYS Special Olympics this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 500 Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches will come to Syracuse this weekend to compete in the State Winter Games. Athletes will compete in six sports: alpine skiing, figure skating, floor hockey skills, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoe. The Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Edison and Odessa-Montour girls advance in playoffs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Section IV basketball playoffs officially started on Tuesday night. In Elmira Heights, Edison surged past Harpursville 47-33 in the first round of the Section IV Class girls hoops playoffs. Also in Section IV, the Odessa-Montour girls outlasted Edmeston 51-42 in the Class D opening round. Hannah Nolan had 15 points […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Haverling’s Abrams repeats as Empire 8 hoops player of the year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Haverling’s Jadyn Abrams can add some hardware to her standout career. The senior forward for Nazareth College has been named the Empire 8 Women’s Basketball Player of The Year for the second consecutive year. Abrams becomes just the fifth player in conference history to earn back-to-back player of the year accolades. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 2/21

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. This week’s plays of the week include a basket by Corning’s Landen Burch against U-E as time expired to send the STAC title game to overtime and a goal by Elmira College’s Morgan Mordini in the NEHC quarterfinals versus Salem State. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Moffe closing out regular season strong at The Citadel

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Tyler Moffe is saving the best for last. Moffe, a graduate student guard for D-I The Citadel men’s basketball team, has led the Bulldogs in scoring the last three games. That list includes an 18-point performance where Moffe attempted a buzzer-beating shot that rimmed out in a 76-74 loss at […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Xavier Jones earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Express hoops standout earns this week’s top honor. Elmira boys basketball’s Xavier Jones had career week for the Express as Elmira clinched a playoff spot and earned an overtime win against Johnson City. Jones scored a career-high 25 points for Elmira against Johnson City which earned him the 18 […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Annual Hornell Sports Night on hold

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The top sports meet and greet event in the region is again on hold. Hornell Sports Night, which raises money for the Special Olympics and local sports organizations, was last held in 2019. COVID-19 restrictions prevented the event from happening in 2020 and 2021. This year, the same result is likely […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Sports Betting Safety in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Months before online and mobile sports betting became legal New York State was already providing resources for those who may be addicted to gambling. With the growth of the industry comes the increase in risks. The Finger Lakes problem gambling resource center provides help to those who are addicted to gambling […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Miss Alabama dies after fall, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
WETM 18 News

John W. Jones Museum has Added Online Features

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The John W. Jones Museum in Elmira has added a couple of features to the Museum`s website to add to public education about John W. Jones and the John W. Jones Museum. “We celebrate Black History Month by highlighting the contributions African Americans made to the development of the nation, including our […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

US women soccer players settle suit for $24M

U.S. women soccer players reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay, a deal in which they are promised $24 million plus bonuses that match those of the men.
FIFA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy