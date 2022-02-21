Elmira College women’s wrestling sending three wrestlers to nationals

ERIE, Pa. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles are sending three wrestlers to the national stage.

(Photo courtesy: @elmirawwrest)

The Elmira College women’s wrestling team finished in fifth place at the 2022 NCWWC Northeast Regional Championships on Sunday in Erie. Skylah Chakouian captured the 155-pound title for the Soaring Eagles. Tayana Labady finished in third at 191 pounds and Merci Jessop finished in fourth at 123 pounds. All three wrestlers are headed to the National Championships for the Soaring Eagles in their inaugural season.

The 2022 NCWWC National Championships are in Adrian, Michigan on March 4th and 5th.

