Los Angeles Rams reportedly hiring RI native Liam Coen as next OC

(WPRI) – Rhode Island native Liam Coen is set to become the Los Angeles Rams’ next offensive coordinator, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated .

This comes a day after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Super Bowl Champions were eyeing the University of Kentucky offensive coordinator.

One of the best football players to ever come out of the Ocean State, Coen was an All-State quarterback at La Salle and an All-American at the University of Massachusetts during his playing days.

There is some familiarity between Coen and the Rams. He was on Sean McVay’s staff from 2018 to 2020 as an assistant wide receivers coach, followed by assistant quarterbacks coach.

The Rams are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after the departure of Kevin O’Connell to the Minnesota Vikings.

This is a developing story.

