ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Los Angeles Rams reportedly hiring RI native Liam Coen as next OC

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OUVgf_0eKLzAqd00

(WPRI) – Rhode Island native Liam Coen is set to become the Los Angeles Rams’ next offensive coordinator, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated .

This comes a day after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Super Bowl Champions were eyeing the University of Kentucky offensive coordinator.

One of the best football players to ever come out of the Ocean State, Coen was an All-State quarterback at La Salle and an All-American at the University of Massachusetts during his playing days.

There is some familiarity between Coen and the Rams. He was on Sean McVay’s staff from 2018 to 2020 as an assistant wide receivers coach, followed by assistant quarterbacks coach.

The Rams are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after the departure of Kevin O’Connell to the Minnesota Vikings.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ future

The Green Bay Packers are at a major crossroads when it comes to the direction the franchise will head in. With its two best offensive weapons both potentially set to walk this offseason, the Packers face the decision of entering a rebuild or having to maneuver the salary cap in order to extend Davante Adams, while keeping Aaron Rodgers in town. GM Brian Gutekunst answered questions Wednesday regarding Adams’ future with the Packers, and he left all options open. Via Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst said Adams could “possibly” walk in free agency.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
The Spun

There’s 1 Likely Candidate To Replace Troy Aikman At FOX

Troy Aikman is reportedly on the verge of leaving his longtime broadcasting position with Fox Sports. According to a report from the New York Post, the TV personality and NFL broadcasting free agent is expected to leave Fox and join ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman and Joe Buck have...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Ex-Steelers Player Sickened Over Mason Rudolph Talk

When asked about Pittsburgh’s murky quarterback situation heading into the 2022 season, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said “if the season started today, Mason [Rudolph] would be our starter.”. On today’s episode of Get Up, former Steelers player and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark had some strong words regarding...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

The Athletic Predicts A Blockbuster Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
NFL
FanSided

NFL Twitter is blasting Booger McFarland for his take on Trey Lance

NFL Twitter roasted ESPN’s Booger McFarland for his take on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. The San Francisco 49ers showed the world that they were ready to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after they traded up to receive the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Trey Lance out of North Dakota State. After the team fell one win short of reaching Super Bowl 56, it sounds as though the team is ready to move on from Garoppolo this offseason, paving the way for Lance to start in 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Sports Illustrated#La Salle#All American#The Minnesota Vikings
The Spun

Chiefs Release Veteran Defensive Player: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs released a veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefer, the Chiefs decided it was the right time to move on. The decision helps the Chiefs when it comes to the salary cap as the team cleared just over $8 million with the move.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Appears To Deny Shailene Woodley Rumors

It’s Tuesday, so you knew Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be making an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”. On Monday night, the mercurial MVP put up a cryptic 10-picture post to his Instagram account. Reading something like a goodbye letter to the Green Bay Packers (or the NFL?) and also addressing his relationship with Shailene Woodley.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Drew Brees trade possibility

If Troy Aikman does indeed leave Fox to become the new Monday Night Football lead analyst with ESPN, it opens a significant role in Fox’s No. 1 announcer booth. The list of candidates that have been thrown out there to replace Aikman alongside Joe Buck ranges from no-brainers to no-chances.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former MLB Player, Longtime Broadcaster Dead At 67

The Seattle Mariners, along with the rest of the MLB family, are mourning the loss of former player and broadcaster Julio Cruz. On Wednesday, the team’s official handle announced Cruz’s untimely death. “We are saddened by the passing of original Mariner and current broadcaster Julio Cruz,” the Mariners...
MLB
On3.com

Thank You, Liam Coen

Thank you, Liam Coen. The offensive coordinator is off to the NFL after one season with the Wildcats. The news of his departure brings on a peculiar sense of relief after weeks of worried speculation. It also yields grave concern about the unknown. Mark Stoops coveted balance when he moved...
NFL
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy