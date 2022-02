This year it’s not just a bunch of baseball games. It’s not just an event to honor veterans. This year it’s a celebration. That’s how Angela Dunning describes this year’s Hits for Heroes. Dunning is one of the co-founders of Hits for Heroes, the charitable organization dedicated to raising awareness of wounded service members, financially aiding service organizations and sponsoring athletic events that accomplish these goals.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO