BLM privilege and Jan. 6 Capitol riot shame

When prominent young far-left activist Quintez Brown was arrested last week for allegedly trying to assassinate a Jewish mayoral candidate in Kentucky, he was portrayed sympathetically by the media and immediately bailed out of jail by his Black Lives Matter comrades, who crowdfunded the $100,000 cost.

Brown, 21, had BLM privilege. A celebrated gun control advocate, anointed as a rising star by the Obama Foundation, he was an honored guest on Joy Reid’s MSNBC show. He was granted a biweekly opinion column in the Louisville Courier-Journal to spew boilerplate leftist, race-based, anti-cop sentiment.

And according to Andy Ngo, author of “Unmasked,” the definitive Antifa expose, Brown’s social media accounts show a disturbing allegiance to anti-Semitic causes, such as the Lion Of Judah Armed Forces, an armed black nationalist group that is linked to the virulently anti-Semitic Black Hebrew Israelites.

One of the bullets he allegedly fired from a Glock handgun at mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg came so close, it grazed the man’s sweater.

But none of that is a problem for GoFundMe, which routinely cuts off crowdsourced donations to nonviolent Canadian truckers and nonviolent Jan. 6 defendants but never interferes with BLM’s cash.

Nonviolent, unarmed Jan. 6ers can’t get bail, are vilified as domestic terrorists, and are banned from crowdfunding resources to pay crippling legal expenses.

Nonviolent Canadian truckers also are vilified, refused crowdfunding, have their bank accounts frozen and their small-fry donors doxxed.

Notice the discrepancy in treatment?

Democrats protected

No one has doxxed the donors to BLM’s Louisville Community Bail Fund, like they did the people who donated to the Canadian truckers or to Kyle Rittenhouse. The Washington Post didn’t go phoning BLM donors asking them to explain themselves, like they did the trucker donors.

Instead, the official narrative about Brown was immediately shaped in his favor. He was depicted as a “social justice activist” with mental health issues, and blame for the shooting was initially attributed on social media to white supremacists.

The Las Vegas Sun slyly published an editorial saying “the shooting comes amid a rise in threats against politicians fueled by increasingly violent rhetoric coming from extremist Republicans.” The editorial later was edited to include Brown’s BLM links but the gratuitous slander against Republicans remained.

It is galling, but by now we should be used to the protected status of radical leftist groups such as BLM and Antifa — not just in the media but in our criminal justice system.

BLM is treated like a sacred cow — despite the racial division and violent unrest it fueled during the 2020 summer of riots, despite the $30 million that has gone missing from BLM coffers, despite its dodgy tax status, despite the personal real estate spending spree of BLM’s co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, despite the complaints that BLM gave little financial support to families of black people killed by police.

The 2020 BLM riots injured or blinded more than 2,000 police officers, resulted in the deaths of more than two dozen people and property damage worth more than $1 billion, the most expensive in insurance history.

But according to the Democrats, their pet media outlets and a disturbing number of judges, the violent mayhem was morally justified, and so the vast majority of charges have been dismissed.

Lefties’ mass mayhem

By contrast, we are supposed to believe that the Jan. 6 Capitol riots were the worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War, worse than 9/11, the president told us, and the rioters must be treated as terrorists on par with ISIS.

Yet, as RealClearInvestigations has found, the 2020 BLM riots resulted in “15 times more injured police officers, 30 times as many arrests, and estimated damages in dollar terms up to 1,300 times more costly than those of the Capitol riot.”

The sentences meted out over both riots also are vastly disproportionate.

For instance, two Brooklyn activists who set fire to an NYPD homeless outreach van in Greenwich Village in July 2020 were sentenced to six months in prison on Friday.

That’s almost three years less than the sentence handed down to the so-called QAnon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, who became the face of the Capitol riot after being photographed wandering around in a Viking hat and face paint. He committed no violence, damaged no property and was unarmed, but he spent more than 10 months in prison without trial before he was slapped with a 41-month sentence plus three years of supervised release.

‘Unprecedented’ bias

Compare the zero-jail term given to BLM rioter Mohamed Hussein Abdi, who tried to set fire to a high school in Minneapolis and was sentenced to just probation earlier this month. Or BLM rioter Montez Terriel Lee, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail for burning down a pawn shop in Minneapolis and killing a 30-year-old man inside.

Unlike the piecemeal legal treatment of the BLM riots, the criminal investigation into the Capitol riot is the largest in US history.

The “scope and scale … are really unprecedented, not only in FBI history, but probably DOJ history,” boasted Michael Sherwin, the zealous federal prosecutor formerly in charge of the investigation.

But you don’t need Sherwin to tell you that America is operating two unequal systems of justice when it comes to Democrat-friendly BLM and the Trump supporters arrested over the Capitol riot.

The final irony is that BLM is using the mayhem it created as an excuse for leniency. Louisville BLM organizers reportedly claimed that their man Quintez Brown may have been suffering from PTSD after two years of social unrest.

Covering up mask mayhem

The people who forced children to wear masks the past two years are quietly sliding away from their unscientific stance, just as the damage becomes evident.

The New York Times, home of COVID-19 hypochondria, conceded over the weekend that extended masking may have damaged children’s social development: “Several studies do suggest that a mask makes communication difficult, inhibiting children’s ability to recognize one another or each other’s emotions.”

An indication of the damage done was pointed out by Johns Hopkins’ Dr. Marty Makary over the weekend, as new CDC guidelines lower early childhood speech standards for children.

Now, instead of being expected to know at least 50 words by the age of 24 months, children can wait ’til 30 months before parents should be alarmed.

“I wonder why the CDC thinks children are not meeting developmental milestones?” tweeted Makary.