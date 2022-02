The court remanded the case for the injunction to be retailored to apply only to the schools and districts attended by plaintiffs’ children. In ARC of Iowa v. Reynolds (No. 21-3268), the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed the grant of a preliminary injunction of an Iowa law prohibiting mask requirements in schools, but reversed with regard to the scope of the injunction. The court remanded the case for the injunction to be retailored to apply only to the schools and districts attended by plaintiffs’ children.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO