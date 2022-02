Part of every NASCAR driver‘s extensive list of gear is a headset and microphone. Each driver relies on his or her team manager, crew chief, and spotter for guidance throughout the entirety of every competition. This glimpse into the experience of NASCAR drivers has led to some hilarious clips, but it also allows fans to listen in when the big moments happen. When Austin Cindric captured the win in the Daytona 500, fans were not only able to watch but listen to his heartwarming reaction as well.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO