ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, IA

JIm Casey Obituary

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uz6C8_0eKLxEJ700

Mass of Christian Burial for 57-year old Jim Casey, of Massena, will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Massena with burial at a later date in the Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena. Father Phillip Bempong will officiate the service. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The Lamb Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of professional arrangements.

Open visitation be held at the Cumberland Community Building in Cumberland on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Building in Cumberland.

Memorials may be directed to the Jim Casey Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kris Casey of Massena; two daughters, Maureen Deal and husband Jacob and Molly Casey all of Massena; mother, Donna Casey of Massena; two brothers, Mike Casey and wife Sheryl of Lowell, Indiana and Rob Casey (Babr VanHorn) of West Union, Iowa; sister, Eileen Ver Woert and husband Jim of Adel, Iowa; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Biden’s bind: no good options on Russia

President Joe Biden brought his pen to a war. Now, he has to hope it will prove mightier than Russian resolve. After a first round of international sanctions failed to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine, Biden announced Thursday that he was signing a second round. The new sanctions, Biden said, would impose a heavy cost on Russia while limiting collateral economic damage to the American public.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

Few places foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of its very...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
West Union, IA
City
Cumberland, IA
State
Indiana State
City
Massena, IA
The Hill

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
POLITICS
CBS News

Former U.S. presidents respond to Russia's assault on Ukraine

All of the living former U.S. presidents, with the exception of former President Trump, have issued formal statements condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Republican and Democratic ex-presidents characterized the Kremlin's assault as "brazen," "reckless," "the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II" and...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

What's happening with Russia's invasion of Ukraine: An explainer

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a military invasion of Ukraine, launching an attack that the White House says has been in the works for months. President Biden, along with other Western leaders and NATO allies, has strongly condemned the attack. Moscow's offensive has gone after various cities in Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv. Western countries have responded with economic sanctions, including an updated series of sanctions unveiled by Biden on Thursday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Memorials#The Lamb Funeral Home
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy