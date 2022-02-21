JIm Casey Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 57-year old Jim Casey, of Massena, will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Massena with burial at a later date in the Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena. Father Phillip Bempong will officiate the service. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The Lamb Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of professional arrangements.

Open visitation be held at the Cumberland Community Building in Cumberland on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Building in Cumberland.

Memorials may be directed to the Jim Casey Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kris Casey of Massena; two daughters, Maureen Deal and husband Jacob and Molly Casey all of Massena; mother, Donna Casey of Massena; two brothers, Mike Casey and wife Sheryl of Lowell, Indiana and Rob Casey (Babr VanHorn) of West Union, Iowa; sister, Eileen Ver Woert and husband Jim of Adel, Iowa; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.