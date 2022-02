The 16th ranked Texas A&M women's golf team finished five under par and wound up fifth overall in the ICON Invitational in Houston. The star of the tournament for the Aggies was Jennie Park who tied for sixth by going seven under at the par-72, 6,392-yard Golf Club of Houston. Park (71-70-68—209) recorded just one bogey during the final round while generating five birdies for a 4-under 68. It was her first top ten finish as an Aggie and a career low for her through 54-holes.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO