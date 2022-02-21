6-year-old killed, 4 injured in McComb shooting
McComb, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a park near McComb High School.
Police Chief Garland Ward confirms a six-year-old boy was killed and four others were shot.
McComb Police are following up on leads but have not made any arrests at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
