Mccomb, MS

6-year-old killed, 4 injured in McComb shooting

By Kayla Thompson, Jacob Boughter
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LU5aj_0eKLvRBE00

McComb, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a park near McComb High School.

Police Chief Garland Ward confirms a six-year-old boy was killed and four others were shot.

McComb Police are following up on leads but have not made any arrests at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 8

Julie Allbritton
3d ago

people when is this going to stop kids are getting killed praying for this family an the others that got hurt

Reply
5
Raelyn Staley
3d ago

I pray they catch the ones that did this horrible killing.praying for everyone involved.rest in the company of Jesus precious child

Reply
2
