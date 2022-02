Andrea Amu made sure she was the first in line for the last day for dining at Country Cupboard in Lewisburg. Amu, of Middleburg, saw other cars in the parking lot but no one gathered at the front door. She jumped out of the vehicle at 7:29 a.m. and started the line, which would eventually stretch through the parking lot through rows of cars.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO