Pittsburgh, PA

The Panther Report | Pittsburgh Bridges

About the Writers
Pitt News
 3 days ago

In collaboration with WPTS, The Pitt News presents The...

pittnews.com

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2022

PITTSBURGH — Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information. Allegheny County. [ Community Kitchen Pittsburgh ]. 107 Flowers Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15207. Fridays, March...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Meet the Carnegie Mellon grads digitally mapping all 446 of Pittsburgh’s bridges, hoping to avert future collapses

One week into his freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University, Alexander Baikovitz received an assignment from his robotics professor to be completed over 2,000 miles from Pittsburgh. It was 2016, and his professor — world-renowned roboticist Red Whittaker — tasked students to design a robot that would inspect the stability...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

City must release bridge inspection reports — now

A Post-Gazette investigation has affirmed what many observers suspected: The collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge was foreseeable and preventable. Even so, the city continues to withhold the full biannual inspection reports that are essential to understanding just how bad the bridge was and just how much the city knew.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh City Council divided on creating infrastructure committee in wake of bridge collapse

Proposals before Pittsburgh City Council to increase focus on the city’s infrastructure in the wake of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse are drawing mixed reactions from council members. The first piece of legislation would create a 15-member committee of city officials, construction industry professionals, organized labor representatives and others...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shorty's Pins x Pints opens on Pittsburgh's North Shore

Shorty came up tall on Monday. The take-you-back-in-time game room and bar establishment opened at 4 p.m. after nearly two years because of delays from the pandemic. People of all ages filled the new space to play duckpin bowling and toss a few bean bags on the cornhole game near one of the fire pits in the outdoor space. There were guests enjoying bocce ball, posing for pictures in the old-school photo booth, trying their skill at pinball machines and video games and playing board games Sorry and Battleship.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Bar Hit With Consumer Alert Over Condemned Building

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A consumer alert was issued for a Pittsburgh bar because the building was condemned. The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert last week for A Place to Toast on Smithfield Street. The building was condemned by the city, according to the inspection report from Feb. 17. The report said the restaurant has to get a new occupancy permit from the county Health Department before it can reopen. When it was inspected a week earlier as a new facility, the report cited multiple violations, including dirty coolers, peeling paint and issues with the plumbing. A Place to Toast describes itself on its website as a “luxury cocktail bar.” The Health Department’s website will be updated when the consumer alert is removed.
Jon Moss
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New congressional districts bring change for Pittsburgh-area voters, candidates

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court released its map of the state’s congressional districts on Wednesday, and it spells changes for Pittsburgh-area voters and candidates. Pennsylvania lost a congressional district and will now have 17. Allegheny County’s two remaining districts include ones now known as the 17th Congressional District, which includes...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Heinz Made Up Famous Number 57

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This one might sting a little for Heinz Ketchup fans. The famous number 57 on every bottle of Heinz Ketchup is all a lie. When H.J. Heinz came up with the “57 varieties” slogan more than 100 years ago, the company did not have 57 Heinz varieties. The inspiration actually came during a trip to New York City when he saw an ad for 21 styles of shoes. Heinz wrote in his journal that the ad was memorable, and he changed his branding a week later. There are a lot of theories on how Heinz landed on 57, from it being a combination of his and his wife’s lucky numbers to the psychological influence of the number seven.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

$2.5M in repairs proposed for Pittsburgh's 30th Street Bridge

Pittsburgh’s 30th Street Bridge connecting Herr’s Island and River Avenue will likely see $2.5 million worth of repairs next year. Pittsburgh City Council is considering allocating money for the project from two funds designated for bridge improvements. Council also is considering spending $384,400 to pay for a construction inspection.
PITTSBURGH, PA

