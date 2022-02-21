ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Nikon's Latest Lens Keep Up With the Demands of High-Resolution Photos and Video?

By Alex Cooke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article400mm f/2.8 lenses are one of the standard pieces of gear for professional sports and wildlife photographers, and given their extreme designs, they often contain some of the best technology and features a company can offer. The new Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens is no...

