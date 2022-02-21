A year after historic freeze, Texas AG Ken Paxton won’t say where price-gouging investigations stand

Large electrical transmission lines cross through South Arlington in a February 2021 photo. Rolling power outages disrupted service to customers following snowstorms in mid-February last year. Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News file photo

AUSTIN — After last winter’s freeze, Attorney General Ken Paxton publicly pledged to take on the companies responsible for statewide blackouts and huge spikes in natural gas prices.

His office quickly launched a flurry of investigations into some of the biggest players in the state’s energy market.

“I will tirelessly pursue justice for Texans,” the Republican declared at the time.

Now, a year later, Paxton has sued just one electricity provider. The attorney general has brought no lawsuits against other energy companies, records show, including those that profited most from the storm.

Paxton is not saying publicly whether the investigations into potential price gouging or other deceptive trade practices are active, stalled or have come up with nothing.

His office did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Public records requested by The Dallas Morning News offer some insight.

In denying the release of some documents, the office said Thursday that its consumer protection division is investigating Dallas-based pipeline giant Energy Transfer, which made $2.4 billion during last February’s storm that sent temperatures plunging and gas prices soaring.

Yet over recent months, records show agency attorneys spent less and less time scrutinizing the winter disaster. Last September, lawyers stopped logging hours altogether on an investigation into the state’s electric grid operator, which ordered the blackouts.

The lack of information from the attorney general’s office comes as Texans are on the hook for billions of dollars in energy debt that piled up during the freeze.

As the state’s consumer protection arm, Paxton’s office has the power to challenge any charges it considers illegal.

Tim Morstad, associate state director for AARP Texas, said justice still hasn’t been served.

“The legacy of the event, beyond the lost lives, is the huge economic toll,” he said. “Billions of dollars were generated in hours and Texans have to pay for that over the next few decades.”

Any major legal action against energy companies would be notable in Texas, where the industry is powerful in Austin and a major donor to political campaigns.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Energy Transfer said the company is not “aware of any investigation targeting us.”

“We are confident that our business was conducted according to all rules and regulations with full transparency before, during and after the storm,” spokesperson Vicki Granado said.

While details of an investigation are usually kept confidential, Paxton’s approach stands in contrast to other officials, who are updating the public on their inquiries into natural gas price spikes stemming from the February freeze.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission referred two cases of possible market manipulation to investigators and closed seven other inquiries, the agency disclosed in a November report.

The investigations are ongoing, spokesperson Mary O’Driscoll said.

Kansas attorney general Derek Schmidt announced last September he would seek outside help to investigate gas prices that appeared to violate the state’s anti-profiteering law.

Paxton’s investigation began last February with electricity companies. Citing the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the office demanded documents from nearly a dozen electricity providers and sued Griddy Energy for sticking some Texans with enormous electricity bills.

By March, the investigation expanded into massive price increases in natural gas. The office requested sales and pricing information from a handful of companies, records show, including Sempra Gas & Power Marketing and three entities affiliated with Energy Transfer.

It’s not clear how the companies were chosen. The News contacted all of them and the eight that responded, including Energy Transfer and Sempra, said they had turned over what the attorney general requested.

In response to a records request about Energy Transfer, the office on Thursday withheld some correspondence, citing an investigation.

The office is “currently investigating Energy Transfer for potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act,” wrote assistant attorney general Lauren Downey, who is the office’s public information coordinator. “If violations in this investigation are uncovered, the OAG will initiate enforcement proceedings.”

It’s not clear how many other companies the office is also investigating.

Energy Transfer is already being sued for alleged price gouging during last year’s cold snap.

San Antonio’s CPS Energy is accusing the gas company — and others — of hiking rates by as much as 15,000%, which the utility said it had no choice but to pay, according to the lawsuit. During a declared disaster, the lawsuit notes, businesses can’t charge exorbitant prices for fuel or other necessities. In response, Energy Transfer leadership has accused CPS of not properly preparing for the storm.

The cases have not yet gone to trial. Energy experts are watching how they play out.

“If you think about what happened to natural gas markets, that would be the equivalent of Buc-ee’s raising the price of gasoline from $3 to $900 a gallon,” said Ed Hirs, an energy economist at the University of Houston.

“The problem is that the market was constructed to encourage this type of gaming and lack of supply in order to drive up prices during a crisis,” he said.

Whether the attorney general pursues litigation remains to be seen. The office did not respond to questions about the status of the investigations, when the work may come to an end or whether findings will be presented to the public.

Investigations into complex subject matter can take time, said Paul Singer, a partner at Kelley Drye & Warren and former associate deputy for civil litigation at the attorney general’s office.

“When you’re talking about major energy providers and fuel providers in the state, that is a complicated area to really get your hands around the marketplace and understand what’s shaping the prices,” he said.

But another former employee said he would expect lawsuits by now if the investigations are a priority.

“There’s not a lot of analysis you need to do,” said John Owens, who left the office in 2011 as deputy chief of the consumer protection division. “You’ve got a product being sold at one price vs. another price.”