The talk of real estate in Montana has been a hot topic for years now. But, the market continues to get crazier and crazier as time goes on. When the pandemic began, Montana saw a lot of what I call "COVID refugees" moving out of big cities and into rural areas. As the demand for real estate began to rise, so did the median price of homes in the area. Even with a low inventory of homes in Bozeman, Billings, Missoula, and the Bitterroot valleys, people continue to move from other parts of the country to Montana.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO