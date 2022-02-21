Stillwater second at MCAA state basketball

GREAT FALLS — Senior Sophia Sulzbacher scored a total of 55 points over the course of three games last weekend as the Stillwater Christian School Cougars placed second in the MCAA State basketball tournament.

The Cougars, defending state champions, fell 61-44 to Great Falls Homeschool in the championship game. They defeated Petra Academy 53-41 and Billings Christian 71-11 in the other two games.

Sulzbacher was named first team All-State for her efforts. Junior Zoe Linn was named to the second team.

Stillwater Christian 53, Petra Acadamey 41

SCS 10 14 17 12 — 53

Petra 15 11 7 8 — 41

SCS — Sophia Sulzbacher 19, Belle Schwartz 6, Bailey Prewitt 4, Emma Linn 3, Zoe Linn 4, Emma Anderson 9, Macy Zemacke 2, Katherine Paolini 6.

Petra — Scorers not available.

Stillwater Christian 71, Billings Christian Academy

SCS 21 22 16 12 — 71

Billings Christian 5 2 4 0 — 11

SCS — Sulzbacher 17, Schwartz 12, Katie Cruse 4, Prewitt 1, Abby Stillo 2, E. Linn 6, Z. Linn 12, Anderson 8, Zemacke 4, Paolini 5.

Billings Christian — Scoreres not available.

Great Falls 61, Stillwater Christian 44

SCS 13 8 11 12 — 44

Great Falls 19 17 14 8 — 61

SCS — Sulzbacher 19, Schwartz 5, Prewitt 2, E. Linn 2, Z. Linn 10, Zemaske 6.