ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

By The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

Few places foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of its very first...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
NBC News

Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
MANHATTAN, NY
CNN

Putin lashes out with ominous threat to Ukrainians and other countries

Moscow (CNN) — Before the crack of dawn, just before explosions began in cities across Ukraine, Russian state television unexpectedly broadcast an address by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two self-proclaimed "people's republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk, in the breakaway Ukrainian region of Donbas, which he had officially recognized...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists are documenting military activity across Ukraine, where disinformation is spiking during a Russian ground and air offensive. With social media amplifying a torrent of military claims and counter-claims, determining exactly what is happening can difficult. Here’s a look at some of what can be confirmed.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Nebraska Lottery#The Associated Press
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy